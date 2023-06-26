A Stafford County man has been charged with murder and several other offenses in connection with an incident in Dumfries on Friday during which two men were shot.

Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, of Olde Forge Drive in southern Stafford is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting within an occupied dwelling. He had not been apprehended as of Monday evening.

According to a new release from the Prince William County Police Department, Shannon and others were in a home in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court when an argument erupted. After the combatants were separated, police said Shannon went to the upper level of the home and shot both victims in the upper body.

The suspect had fled by the time police arrived, and both victims were rushed to a hospital. Jeremiah Quentin Deck, 21, of Woodbridge, died as the result of his injuries; the other victim, a 23-year-old man, is still in the hospital but is expected to survive, police said

Shannon, who used to live in Woodbridge, is described as being 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He left the scene in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags VVA-7727.

Anyone with information regarding Shannon's whereabouts is asked to call Prince William police at 703/792-6500.