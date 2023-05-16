The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a medical examiner’s report before officially determining whether remains found over the weekend are those of a missing county man.

David Hartnett, 57, has been missing since April 20, when he left a group home on Home Street in southern Stafford. Police believe he was seen at the Valero in Fredericksburg just across the Falmouth Bridge on April 23.

He was reported missing shortly after leaving the group home and has been the subject of multiple online posts seeking information about his whereabouts. There have been a number of searches since then, including a massive Sheriff’s Office operation late last month that included drones, dogs and all-terrain vehicles.

That search ended unsuccessfully, but Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a family member of the missing man discovered remains in the area of the Falmouth Bridge on Saturday.

Police sent the remains to the medical examiner’s officer for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. Kimmitz said foul play is not suspected at this point.