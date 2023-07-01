The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that occurred early Saturday at a warehouse on Le Way Drive. Several automobiles were destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

Responding crews were initially headed to the wrong location, according to a news release from Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

At 1:30 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a reported structure fire along Banks Ford Parkway, stated public information officer Katie Brady in the release.

While crews were en route, the address was updated to Le Way Drive, near McWhirt Loop. Units arrived on scene less than 10 minutes later, Brady said.

Responders found flames showing from the front of a single-story warehouse. Multiple vehicles were also ablaze.

As crews began their attack, the fire vented through the roof, Brady stated. A second alarm was struck, bringing additional resources to the scene, but then was scaled back, the release states. Assisting were crews from Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and the Fauquier Fire and Rescue Department. The fire was brought under control in just under an hour, Brady said.

A total of 19 autos, including one all-terrain vehicle, were damaged in the blaze. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, officials said.