A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into a Manassas apartment, shoved a woman to the ground and pointed a gun at her.

Marquis Donnell Christopher, 42, is charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault and preventing the summoning of law enforcement. He was placed in the Manassas Adult Detention Center.

According to the Prince William Police Department, the 30-year-old victim was in her home in the 7600 block of Cass Place at 3:38 a.m. Friday when a man she knew kicked in the front door. Police said the acquaintance then pushed the woman to the floor and brandished a firearm.

When the woman attempted to call police, she was hit and had her phone taken away. The suspect then left the area and the victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Christopher was arrested later Friday.