A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery last month in Woodbridge, police said.

Jovanta L. Verdun, 28, was arrested Friday and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending transfer to Prince William County.

According to Prince William police, the charge stems from a May 3 incident at the Country Inn and Suites at 2621 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. The 19-year-old victim reported that she was in the hotel at 4:16 a.m. that day when she was approached by a man she didn't know.

Police said the man displayed a gun and grabbed the victim before demanding property from her. He then took her phone and ran to a waiting black Tesla SUV.

The same suspect had approached the victim earlier that day at a business in another jurisdiction, police said. The ensuing investigation led police to Verdun, who was arrested in Spotsylvania.