A man accused of driving from Richmond to Spotsylvania earlier this year to hook up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl was indicted on 14 felony charges Tuesday by a Spotsylvania grand jury.

Mark J. Murdoch-Kitt, 42, is charged with 11 counts of proposing sexual relations with a child, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and eluding police.

According to court records, an investigation began April 19, when authorities say the suspect allegedly messaged an account on the Whisper social media app using the name "bunny-rabbit." After he was told that he was communicating with a 14-year-old Spotsylvania girl, he began making sexually explicit comments.

Detective J. Hanrahan wrote that over the next few days, the man stayed in frequent contact with the undercover officer and made plans to drive to Spotsylvania to have sexual intercourse in the child's home after her mother left the house.

He asked for numerous pictures of the child and gave graphic descriptions of what he planned to do with her, according to the records.

On the afternoon of April 22, an affidavit for a search warrant states, the suspect showed up in Spotsylvania in a silver Honda Civic, just as he said he would. The undercover officer he'd been messaging with converged on the car, along with other officers.

The suspect sped away, striking two Sheriff's Office cruisers as he left a parking lot at a high rate of speed, police say. A 14-mile pursuit ensued, starting from the area of Salem Fields Boulevard and ending on Round Hill Road, where Murdoch-Kitt was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, police said the suspect threw multiple items from his vehicle that he had promised to bring the child. These included alcohol, underwear and a sex toy.

At the time of his arrest, court records show that Murdoch-Kitt had spent 14 years with the Department of Navy and has a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He lived in Richmond with his wife and children.