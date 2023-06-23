Jesse Dean Beebout spent much of Thursday afternoon trying to convince a jury that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 35-year-old Shawn Hastings last year outside a Spotsylvania restaurant.

Beebout's efforts proved unsuccessful, as the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and other charges at the end of a two-day trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Hastings was gunned down late April 30, 2022, as he and a woman were leaving Fatty's Taphouse on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1). The shooting occurred about an hour after Beebout was asked to leave the restaurant following a dispute involving Hastings, the woman and several others.

According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey, Hastings and Dana Williams got to Fatty's about 7 that night and sat at the bar. Beebout had already been there for several hours.

Hastings eventually moved to another section of the bar and began doing shots with other patrons. After Hastings moved, prosecution witnesses said, Beebout sat next to Williams and tried to engage her. Williams said she politely asked Beebout to leave her alone.

Hastings and others soon also suggested that Beebout move, and a disagreement broke out that ended with Beebout being asked to leave the restaurant.

Prior to leaving, witnesses said, Beebout had made disrespectful comments to Williams and told the others he could "take all of you on."

Beebout described the initial altercation differently. He said he sat down next to Williams simply to pay his tab and never said a word to her.

He said Hastings spun him around in his chair for no apparent reason and ordered him to move three seats away. He said he complied with that request, but told Hastings and others to "[expletive] off" when they ordered him to move again.

Beebout walked to a nearby restaurant and stayed for about an hour before walking back to Fatty's and getting into his car. Williams said that when she and Hastings came out of the building, Beebout was in his car near the entrance and said, "Remember me?"

She said Hastings told her to go to her car. A few seconds later, she heard gunfire and turned around to see Beebout firing shots into Hastings as he was lying on the ground. Eight shell casings that were fired from Beebout's gun were recovered at the scene.

Beebout testified that he was intending only to go home when Williams and Hastings surprised him by running in front of his car. He said Hastings then opened his door and dragged him out.

During the ensuing struggle, Beebout said he fired a warning shot and shot himself in the hand while defending himself.

"He was throwing me around like a rag doll so I fired at him," Beebout testified. "To my knowledge, he was trying to kill me."

The 35-year-old Beebout was arrested the next morning at his home in Ruther Glen. The gun and other evidence tying him to the slaying were recovered. Beebout said he purchased the gun for protection following an incident in Caroline in which his teeth were knocked out.

Bird called Beebout's version of the events in Spotsylvania an "incredible, self-serving fairy tale." He said the only thing Beebout told the truth about was that he killed Hastings.

Mehaffey pointed to camera footage from the restaurant and from Beebout's own car that contradicted his story. None of the acts described by Beebout were captured on film, including his claim that another vehicle was blocking his attempt to leave.

"He thinks he's a tough guy and he murdered Shawn Hastings for no other reason than a bruised ego," Mehaffey said.

Defense attorney Charles Cosby argued that the case against Beebout merited no more than a manslaughter conviction. He said Beebout responded out of fear when an extremely intoxicated Hastings attacked him for no reason and tried to grab his gun.

Cosby called the fatal confrontation a "chance encounter" and argued that the fact that Beebout shot his own hand showed that he was in a struggle and acted with no premeditation.

"This is not a murder case," Cosby told the jurors. "[Beebout] was confronted with a life and death situation when he was being pulled out of that car."

Beebout was also convicted of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and a felony wounding charge. He will be sentenced Aug. 14.

