A Spotsylvania man was ordered Wednesday to serve 84 months in a federal prison for his role in a family-based fraud scheme in which at least $2.55 million was pilfered from the government and others, court records show.

Eric Wilhoit II, 29, was part of a complicated scheme that involved pandemic unemployment benefits, mail theft and bank fraud, court records show. Wilhoit pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

According to the evidence, Wilhoit fraudulently applied for and received pandemic benefits using the names and information of identity theft victims. Court records state that the applications were made between December 2020 and March 2021.

At the same time, his sister, Odyssey Wilhoit, headed a mail theft and bank fraud operation to aid in the conspiracy, according to evidence. One of her codefendants obtained a master U.S. Postal key that was used to steal checks from postal boxes and gain personal information from victims. Odyssey Wilhoit used the information to create fraudulent checks, which were deposited into bank accounts and later withdrawn.

Odyssey Wilhoit was sentenced to 75 months for her role in the conspiracy. Others who have been sentenced include their brother, 26-year-old Jeremiah Wilhoit (66 months); a cousin, Dejhaun Wilhoit, 26, (66 months); and Jaleai Morrison, 23, of Temple, Georgia (24 months). The Wilhoits were all ordered to pay restitution and forfeit assets.

Among the assets acquired with the ill-gotten gain were a diamond ring, a Chanel purse, Louboutin shoes, large amounts of cash and other items.

Eric Wilhoit admitted in court that he instructed the others on how to make the phony claims and use anonymous email addresses as part of the scheme. He also led police on a high-speed chase when they were attempting to arrest him, resulting in a crash with his minor children in the back seat.