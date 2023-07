A Spotsylvania County man who was arrested last month in connection with a reported armed robbery has been cleared of the charge.

Jovanta L. Verdun, 28, was arrested following an incident at a motel in Woodbridge during which a 19-year-old woman claimed she was robbed by a man who grabbed her and displayed a gun. The woman reported that the same man, who she didn't know, had approached her at another business that same day.