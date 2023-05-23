A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child in Stafford County starting more than a decade ago was convicted of five felony charges Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Brian Dewayne Beavers, 47, of Spotsylvania County was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and three counts of indecent liberties. In exchange for Beavers' no contest pleas, prosecutor Ryan Franks dropped a number of other charges.

According to court records, the abuse began in 2011 in Stafford when the victim, who is now 21, was about 9 years old. It continued through 2019, records state.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office learned about the allegations and began an investigation that resulted in Beavers' arrest last year.

Court records state that when Beavers was interviewed by police, he said the victim initiated the touching by grabbing his hand and moving it to her body. He said he believed the touching was a "big joke," so he went along with it.

Beavers said the touching didn't start until the victim was 16 or 17, and said he never told anyone because he didn't want to get her in trouble, according to a statement of facts that accompanied his plea agreement. He acknowledged that he shouldn't have allowed himself to be put in that position.

A sentencing for Beavers is scheduled for July 27.