A man who delivered a brutal beating to someone who he believes molested his niece pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge Friday in Stafford County Circuit Court.

Hakim L. Worrell, 37, of Spotsylvania County, was convicted of unlawful wounding, which carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years. Worrell is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8.

Worrell had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a penalty range of between 20 years to life in prison. That charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ed Lustig and Eugene Frost, while a burglary charge was dropped.

The beating took place on Nov. 30 on Town Square Circle in the Aquia area of Stafford, where the victim was living with Worrell's sister. Court records state that Worrell's sister had told Worrell that the victim had molested his niece.

The victim was beaten with a bat and an iron pipe and suffered serious head injuries that required multiple stitches. He also suffered a broken ankle. A juvenile was also charged after being accused of assisting Worrell in the attack.

When he was arrested, court records state, Worrell said to a deputy, "this is how you treat someone who beats up a child molester?" He later told police that he went into the home to "carry out the righteousness and vengeance of his niece."

Lustig said that while it's clear Worrell believes the victim assaulted his niece, he could not condone such vigilante justice. As of Friday, no charges had been filed against the victim in connection with anything involving Worrell's niece.