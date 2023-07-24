A Stafford man accused of sexually molesting a girl over a several-year period in two different counties more than a decade ago pleaded guilty to multiple offenses Friday in Westmoreland County.

Raul Orlando Ayala–Vasquez, 57, was convicted in Westmoreland Circuit Court of charges that include rape, object sexual penetration and four counts of aggravated sexual battery. Several other charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Ayala–Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on the Westmoreland charges on Nov. 8. He is also facing similar charges in Stafford involving the same victim, who is now an adult. He is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in Stafford on Aug. 7.

According to court records, the victim was about 12 when the abuse started in 2008. The abuse allegedly continued in Stafford until about 2010, when the girl moved to Westmoreland. Court records show that the molestation continued there until at least some time in 2012.

Ayala–Vasquez was arrested last year after the victim, now an adult, reported the abuse to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. An investigation began that included a telephone sting in which the victim talked to Ayala–Vasquez about what happened to her as a child in a recorded call.

Ayala–Vasquez has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest in August.