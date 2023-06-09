A young man who was involved in a shooting, two robberies and multiple drug deals in Stafford County over a four-month period last year was ordered Thursday to serve six years in prison.

Jalen Harris, 19, of Stafford, was sentenced by Judge Michael Levy to a total of 40 years with all but six years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. A number of other charges were previously dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Court records show that on March 16, 2022, Harris asked another young man to go shooting with him after learning that the unsuspecting victim had acquired a new gun.

He got the victim to stop in Stafford Oaks under the ruse of getting something from his grandmother. Instead, Harris pulled his own gun on the victim and was joined by others. They took the victim's bag, cell phones, gun and a wallet with $540 in cash.

The victim was pistol-whipped with his own gun when he tried to grab it back, court records show. Harris later told police that he committed the robbery as retaliation for the victim robbing him previously.

A couple of months later, Harris was involved in an incident in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford in which three people were injured by gunfire. Court records indicate that the incident stemmed in part from Harris' refusal to return a borrowed vehicle.

In July 2022, Stafford detectives wrapped up an investigation during which Harris sold multiple fentanyl pills to confidential informants. A gun and nearly $3,800 in cash were seized as part of that operation.