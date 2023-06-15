A Stafford man was ordered Wednesday to serve 30 years in prison for child molestation offenses committed at least 25 years ago.

Lin Anthony Bailey, 66, was sentenced by Judge Victoria Willis to a total of 60 years with half of it suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, an investigation began in October 2021 when one of two victims reported that Bailey had molested her for more than a decade, starting in 1996 when she was 6.

The molestation included putting his hands under her clothing and occurred on a weekly basis. Bailey was arrested in March of last year after admitting to the victim's mother that he'd committed the assaults.

After Bailey's arrest, the first victim's older sister reported that Bailey had also molested her in 1996 when she was 11. She said the molestation continued for a few months.

Both victims testified Wednesday that the abuse caused them extreme mental anguish that required extensive therapy.

Bailey on Wednesday said he was sorry about what happened. But he told a mental health expert that his actions weren't nearly as bad as what the victims claimed and said the abuse lasted only a few months.