A 23-year-old Stafford man has been arrested in connection with three recent knifepoint robberies in the northern part of the county.

Peter Samuel Brown is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said Brown was taken into custody during a "high-risk" traffic stop Friday afternoon. At the same time, police were executing a search warrant at Brown's home, where they recovered knives and items taken in the robberies, Wilbur said.

The robberies took place June 2 and Thursday in the Vista Woods and Foxwood subdivisions. In each instance, a motorist rode up to a pedestrian, got out of the car and brandished knives at the victims.

Various items were taken from two of the victims, while one woman ran and got away without surrendering anything.

In the most recent incident, the victim was confronted by two knife-wielding robbers. Wilbur said police are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Tips and ring video footage provided by members of the public have assisted in the investigation, Wilbur said.

Introducing the new Free Lance-Star app Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for pers…