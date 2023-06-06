The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who police say committed two knifepoint robbery attempts in about 20 minutes Friday night in North Stafford.

Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said the first reported incident occurred at 8:37 p.m. on Foxwood Drive. The victim told Deputy J.J. Suh that she was walking home when a vehicle came up to her. A man jumped out of the car, displayed a knife and demanded her belongings. The victim did not comply and ran to get help.

Less than 20 minutes later, Wilbur said, a similar incident took place several miles away on Vista Woods Road. The victim said he was walking on the road when a car approached from behind and the driver got out. He then brandished a knife and demanded the victim's phone, and the victim gave it to him.

The suspect was described as a light-complexioned man, 6 feet tall with a slim build and shoulder-length, curly, dark-brown hair. He was driving a black, four-door Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540/658-4450.