Three men were arrested not long after an attempted bank robbery in Stafford County on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a man entered the Atlantic Union Bank at 1044 Warrenton Road about 12:20 p.m. and produced a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot without any money.

Deputies surrounded the area but did not immediately find the suspect, whose image was captured on bank surveillance cameras. Deputies learned that the suspected robber had been at a pawn shop in Spotsylvania County earlier Monday with two other men, and they were expected to return Monday afternoon.

Stafford and Spotsylvania deputies set up surveillance at the pawn shop, Kimmitz said, and the three men showed up at 3:13 p.m. All three were taken into custody.

The man who entered the bank was identified as 46-year-old John K. Zinno of Charlottesville. His alleged accomplices are Winn Spears, 51, and James Harris III, 57, both of Cumberland. All three men were charged in Stafford with attempted robbery and conspiracy and were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Zinno also has pending theft-related charges in Henrico County, Charlottesville and Albemarle County, court records show. Those charges all stem from alleged incidents that occurred over the past month.