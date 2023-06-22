Spotsylvania jurors began hearing evidence Wednesday that will help them decide whether to believe a Ruther Glen man’s claim that he was acting in self-defense when he killed 35-year-old Shawn Hastings last year outside a Spotsylvania restaurant.

Jesse Dean Beebout, 35, is charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, in connection with the April 30, 2022, slaying of Hastings. Hastings was shot multiple times outside Fatty’s Taphouse on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1).

In his opening statement, prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey said Hastings and a friend, Dana Williams, got to Fatty’s about 7 that night and sat at the bar. Hastings eventually moved to another section of the bar and began doing shots with other patrons.

After Hastings moved, according to the prosecution, Beebout came over uninvited and began giving Williams what she described as “ear hustle.” Witnesses said Williams was polite but mostly tried to ignore Beebout.

Hastings and others eventually asked Beebout to move and Beebout responded by claiming he could take them all on, witnesses said. Hastings, who was described as remaining calm throughout the evening, tried to diffuse the situation by buying drinks for multiple people.

Beebout was asked to leave the restaurant, and he did. About an hour later, Hastings and Williams came out together.

Williams told police that Beebout, who had gone to another restaurant after leaving Fatty’s, was waiting in his car near the Fatty’s front entrance. She said he looked at them and asked, “Do you remember me?”

Six seconds after Hastings told her to go to her car, Williams said she heard gunshots. When she turned around, she said she saw Beebout standing over Hastings, shooting him.

Beebout was arrested the next morning at his home in Caroline. Detective Sharon Breed testified that the gun used to kill Hastings was recovered, along with the clothes he had on at the time of the slaying and other evidence.

“Jesse Dean Beebout, because he wanted to be a tough guy, gunned a man down while he was lying on the ground,” Mehaffey told the jurors.

Kevin Calhoun, one of Beebout’s two attorneys, asked the jurors to “listen to both sides of the story before committing to either.” He said Beebout will testify on his own behalf, likely sometime Thursday.

In statements to police and in a recorded phone call from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Beebout said Williams blocked his car while Hastings tried to pull him out of it. He also claimed that Hastings had attacked him inside Fatty’s.

“Those [expletives] were out there to cause trouble. I was there to have a good time,” Beebout said in a call to his parents. “They came at me twice, and now they’re the victims.”

Judge William Glover is presiding over the trial, which is scheduled for two days.

