Two Spotsylvania County residents who were already facing charges for their alleged roles in the death of a 6-year-old girl were indicted on a murder charge Monday that carries the possibility of up to 40 years in prison.

Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 37, and Cera K. Harper, 32, were both directly indicted Monday by a Spotsylvania grand jury on a charge listed as "non capital murder." The code section listed in court records is the same one listed for felony murder and carries a possible prison term of between five and 40 years.

They were also indicted on three charges they'd already been arrested on: child endangerment, child neglect and possession of illegal drugs. They have been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since their arrests in December.

All of the charges stem from the death of Harper's young daughter, who was found dead the morning of Dec. 16 at the couple's home on Sunburst Lane. The child's cause of death was determined to be fentanyl poisoning.

Fentanyl tablets and methamphetamine were found during a subsequent search of the home. A 5-month-old child was also in the home at the time.

Copenhaver's attorney, Alex Raymond, argued during an unsuccessful attempt at securing a bond for Copenhaver last month that his client had left the home the previous night following an argument with Harper, and that the child was fine when he left. But prosecutor Susan Brock said Copenhaver's temporary departure from the home did not clear him of responsibility for the drugs found in the home.

Arraignments for both defendants are scheduled for June 6 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, at which time a trial date may be set.