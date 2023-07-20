A Virginia State Police trooper was convicted of two misdemeanors Wednesday as the result of her actions following a single-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County last year.

Myranda Walker, 26, of Ashland, was found guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of destruction of property and filing a false police report. But a jury acquitted Walker of a felony count of destruction of property, while Judge Ricardo Rigual threw out a reckless driving charge before the jury began its deliberations.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors Stephanie Fitzgerald and Ryan Mehaffey, the crash took place on May 7, 2022, on Guinea Station Road in Spotsylvania. She was heading east in her police cruiser when she entered a curve, crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway.

The evidence showed that the vehicle struck a tree, overcorrected, crossed back over the road and ran off the right side. Walker, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

Walker told police that she lost control after feeling a sharp pain in her ribs stemming from a horse-riding accident a few weeks prior to the crash.

Walker initially told investigators that another vehicle had caused her to crash, something she later admitted was a lie. She also broke the DVD in the patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera in half.

The felony charge stemmed from an allegation that she

intentionally damaged the camera system in the vehicle, but defense attorney Andrew Meyer successfully argued that the evidence was insufficient.

In a taped interview played for the jury, former VSP special agent Richard Goodpasture asked Walker about her actions after the crash, which included giving conflicting statements, turning off her camera system and breaking the disc. Walker replied that she “[expletive] up.”

She also said she felt “overwhelmed and worried” immediately after the wreck and “acted without thinking.”

Walker has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of her court case, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.