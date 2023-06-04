A wanted man picked up multiple new charges after he rammed an unmarked police cruiser during a failed escape attempt Friday afternoon, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies were in the England Run subdivision shortly after 6 p.m. when they spotted 33-year-old David William Martin Jr., who was wanted on drug charges.

Wilbur said the suspect jumped into his vehicle and struck a deputy’s vehicle while fleeing. No one was injured.

The suspect drove to nearby Lyons Boulevard, where Deputy W.A. Bolinsky saw him get out of the vehicle and run into the woods. Sgt. B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, tracked the suspect to Elkton Drive, where the suspect was seen sitting on the steps of an apartment building.

Titan was barking when the suspect surrendered without further incident. Wilbur said Martin provided a false name to deputies, and illegal drugs were found on him and in his vehicle.

He was additionally charged with three counts of possession of illegal drugs, hit and run, destruction of property, obstruction of justice, identity theft and providing false identification to law enforcement. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.