A Fredericksburg woman has been arrested in connection with a fire at a city residence.

Ariel Elizabeth Richardson, 32, is charged with burning an occupied dwelling and obstruction of justice. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, the incident took place the afternoon of June 20 in the 1200 block of Caroline Street. A homeowner smelled smoke and found a T-shirt that had been set on fire and forced into the front door mail slot.

The resident put out the fire and called 911, and city police and the city fire department responded. Minor damage was done to the home.

The Fredericksburg Fire Department headed the ensuing investigation and identified Richardson as the suspect. She was arrested Friday.

Richardson was arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8. The arson charge carries a potential penalty of between five years to life in prison.

Authorities declined to say whether there is any connection between Richardson and the occupants of the home.