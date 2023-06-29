A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Fredericksburg home last week told the city fire marshal that she did so to get back at a former boyfriend, according to testimony Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

She learned later that the person she was referring to no longer lived at the residence.

Ariel Elizabeth Richardson, 32, of Fredericksburg is charged with burning an occupied dwelling and obstruction of justice. Judge Gordon Willis on Thursday overruled a lower court ruling that would have granted her a bond.

According to the evidence, a T-shirt was set on fire and jammed into the front door mail slot of a home in the 1200 block of Caroline Street on June 20. Three people were in the home at the time, and the fire was put out after causing relatively minor damage to the door and porch.

City fire marshal Alan Crisp testified that video footage provided by the Fredericksburg Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library showed a woman leaving the library around the time of the fire, then returning a few minutes later.

Other videos showed the woman, later identified as Richardson, carrying a T-shirt as she headed toward the home. She no longer had the shirt as she headed away from the home moments later.

According to Crisp, Richardson admitted to setting the fire and said she did it because her ex had inappropriately touched her daughter. Richardson also told Crisp that she had previously set fire to her own residence in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania County.

Defense attorney Lauren Whitley asked Willis to uphold the lower court's decision to grant Richardson bond. She pointed out that there is no evidence of any accelerant being used, other than the lighter used to set the fire, and Whitley claimed Richardson is not a danger to the community.

Prosecutor Gary Godman said it was fortunate that a resident discovered the fire early and was able to put it out. He argued that Richardson, whose criminal record includes six assault convictions, is clearly a danger and deserved no bond.

Willis said that uncontrolled fires can easily spread and affect innocent people. He said he could not think of any conditions that would keep the public safe from someone with Richardson's violent history.

A preliminary hearing for Richardson is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Fredericksburg General District Court.