A woman who stole nearly $50,000 from her Spotsylvania County employer pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges Monday.

Ashley Marie Willis of Mechanicsville was convicted of 12 counts of embezzlement. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

According to evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird, Willis' employer turned bookkeeping duties over to Willis after being stricken with health issues. The duties included handling bill payments for the company.

The company owners became suspicious after Willis began taking trips and buying numerous items, including a new car. Court records state that the owners reviewed company records and found payments made to non-company accounts and delinquent notices from companies for unpaid bills.

The unauthorized purchases included ones from Bath, Bed & Beyond, Carmax, PayPal and Doordash.

Willis also took award points for purchases from Staples and redeemed the points for gift cards for herself.

When confronted, Willis admitted to the thefts and authorities determined the total loss to the company to be $48,841. Willis has already made restitution, Bird said.