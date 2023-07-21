A Stafford County woman was grabbed from behind by a man when she was walking toward her apartment late Wednesday, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place about 10:50 p.m. at the Stonegate Apartment complex in North Stafford. Police said a woman was walking from her car toward her apartment building when she noticed a shadow approaching her from behind.

The man grabbed the woman in a bear hug, but she was able to break free after swinging her arms and striking the assailant. She made it into her apartment uninjured.

The suspect was wearing only a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly a mask, police said. He was not wearing pants or underwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D.V. Torrice at 540/658-4400. Residents in that area are asked to review surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.