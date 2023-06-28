A woman who Fredericksburg police say has been a significant player in the area drug trade was ordered Tuesday to serve three years in prison.

Jennifer S. St. John, 33, of Fredericksburg, was sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 30 years with all but three years suspended. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute.

According to city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, St. John was part of a long-running drug investigation that is still ongoing. The Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force investigated St. John from March 2021 to October last year, Morris said.

On March 21, 2021, Morris said, St. John's residence in the 2600 block of Princess Anne Street was raided. Detectives found 40 tablets containing Etizolam inside a WD-40 can with a false bottom. Morris said Etizolam is 10 times more powerful than Xanax.

Detectives also seized several grams of a synthetic cathinone commonly known as "molly" or "boot," about 10 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $6,000 in cash.

St. John's home was raided again on March 3 last year, Morris said. Seized in that raid were 500 grams of methamphetamines, several grams of cocaine, molly and about $8,000 in cash.

St. John was arrested during a coordinated traffic stop on Oct. 6. Methamphetamines and cocaine were found in her vehicle, and more drugs were recovered during a search of her storage unit in Spotsylvania County. Inside a coffee maker in the storage unit was $4,000 in cash.

Morris said St. John is still facing prosecution in other jurisdictions for the alleged distribution of fentanyl. She forfeited a total of $17,535 in drug proceeds as part of her Fredericksburg sentence.

"This case took extensive time, and I am beyond proud of [the narcotics officers'] dedication to arresting those who distribute illicit drugs in Fredericksburg," Police Chief Brian Layton said.