A Woodbridge man was arrested Sunday after he struck a Stafford Sheriff's Office cruiser and led police on a chase following a disturbance in the southern part of the county, police said.

Deputy A.W. Sypolt went to the Dollar General at 20 Plantation Drive at 9:37 a.m. in response to a report of a man causing a disturbance, Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said. A woman told police that a shirtless man had threatened to "take her out" in the parking lot.

The suspect was standing near a vehicle when Sypolt arrived, Wilbur said. Before the deputy could get out of his car, the man jumped into his vehicle, turned it on and backed into the deputy's cruiser.

The suspect then sped north on U.S. 17 with Sypolt and Sgt. Nick Zotos in pursuit. Wilbur said the suspect stopped briefly at McWhirt Loop, made a sharp U-turn, drove over the concrete median and drove south on Route 17.

Zotos intentionally contacted the suspect vehicle as it approached the southbound Interstate 95 exit, but did not stop the car. The driver rolled down his window and cursed at Zotos and kept fleeing, Wilbur said.

A short time later, Zotos rammed the vehicle again, this time stopping it on the shoulder of the I-95 ramp. The suspect continued cursing at deputies before finally getting out of the vehicle and being taken into custody. Wilbur said the man told police that he fled because "I just wanted to get away" and claimed he'd done nothing wrong.

Dawayntay Giles, 25, was charged with felony eluding, hit and run, reckless driving and making an illegal U-turn. He was already wanted in Prince William County on two counts of assault and battery.

Giles was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.