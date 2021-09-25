Crowd enjoys Spotsylvania's 300th anniversary

At one spot on the parking lot of the Richard E. Holbert building, children ran through a small obstacle course next to a firetruck as a steady flow of people milled about a half hour after the start of events commemorating Spotsylvania County’s 300th anniversary on Saturday.
Hayden Dudley of Spotsylvania was one of those kids who made it through the firefighter obstacle, which included spraying a fire hose and dragging a mannequin.
The 9-year-old, breathing a little heavy, said it “was kinda like practice” for the real thing.
His aunt, Megan Payne, captured her nephew’s progress on the course on video.
“We saw it on Facebook,” Payne, who lives in Caroline County, said of what drew her, her nephew and his mom, Alyssa Payne, to the sprawling celebration.
The county, which was officially established May 1, 1721, marked its tricentennial with a free celebration of its past and future from 4–8:30 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse District.
The lineup included live entertainment, food trucks, children’s crafts, living history demonstrations, craft vendors, interactive displays and a party zone. A time capsule ceremony was set for 6:30 p.m., and the event ended with a fireworks show starting about 8 p.m.
Not far from the firefighter obstacle course, visitors were welcomed by a line of vendors and food trucks.
Denver and Shelbee Alexander offered a spicy condiment under their tent.
The Spotsylvania couple has been selling their hot sauce, Witty Roots, for about eight months. Denver Alexander started making his own hot sauce about three years ago after an illness forced him to change his diet.
Shelbee Alexander said friends encouraged them to start selling the sauce.
They like to get out to local events like Saturday’s celebration and the Downtown Fredericksburg farmer’s market.
“We tried it last year, but the pandemic put it off,” she said. “We like to be in the community.”
Saturday’s community event had been a long time coming. County tourism manager Lindsay Leach said the celebration had been originally planned for May, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
She said she hoped attendees would discover new things about the county during the festivities.
“Our biggest goal is that you know something about Spotsylvania that you didn’t before,” she said during an earlier interview.
