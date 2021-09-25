Crowd enjoys Spotsylvania's 300th anniversary

At one spot on the parking lot of the Richard E. Holbert building, children ran through a small obstacle course next to a firetruck as a steady flow of people milled about a half hour after the start of events commemorating Spotsylvania County’s 300th anniversary on Saturday.

Hayden Dudley of Spotsylvania was one of those kids who made it through the firefighter obstacle, which included spraying a fire hose and dragging a mannequin.

The 9-year-old, breathing a little heavy, said it “was kinda like practice” for the real thing.

His aunt, Megan Payne, captured her nephew’s progress on the course on video.

“We saw it on Facebook,” Payne, who lives in Caroline County, said of what drew her, her nephew and his mom, Alyssa Payne, to the sprawling celebration.

The county, which was officially established May 1, 1721, marked its tricentennial with a free celebration of its past and future from 4–8:30 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse District.

The lineup included live entertainment, food trucks, children’s crafts, living history demonstrations, craft vendors, interactive displays and a party zone. A time capsule ceremony was set for 6:30 p.m., and the event ended with a fireworks show starting about 8 p.m.

