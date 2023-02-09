Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve is going to get bigger, eventually giving visitors more options to park, explore and enjoy a large swath of preserved waterfront woodlands in Stafford County.

On Tuesday, county supervisors approved conveying 855 acres of county-owned property located within the preserve to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to maintain and care in perpetuity.

"It's intended to be protected forever for the residents of the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Michael Lott, the Virginia DCR’s regional supervisor and Northern Region steward. “It will not become a data center or anything else."

Opened in 2008, Crow’s Nest includes nearly 900 acres of thick wetlands loaded with countless species of animals, fish and over 2,000 acres of mature coastal plain and hardwood forest. About 60 species of migratory songbirds live in the vicinity, and a hiker can hear or see many of them along 8½ miles of walking trails.

Tuesday’s unanimous decision brings the preserve from 3,115 acres to 3,970 acres. To those who’ve enjoyed the site's natural resources, Tuesday’s vote to preserve even more of the landscape was welcome news.

"There’s no place on earth like Crow's Nest,” said environmental scientist Harold Wiggins of Spotsylvania. “It's a heaven on earth.”

The added acreage will be part of the 1,770 acres already jointly owned by the Virginia DCR and Stafford. On Tuesday, Kathy Baker, Stafford's assistant planning and zoning director, told supervisors the latest 855 acres to be added lies adjacent to Crow’s Nest Harbor. She touted the abundance of flora and fauna on the property, as well as the cultural and historical resources that haven't been fully explored.

Baker said as a result of Tuesday’s land acquisition, the Virginia DCR plans to do several key improvements on the preserve’s grounds to enhance the visitor experience, including adding additional parking areas and more trails that will tie into the existing network.

The preserve that runs mostly along Brooke Road was originally part of the once-anticipated Crow’s Nest Harbour subdivision that was approved by Stafford supervisors 50 years ago but never materialized. The Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve was eventually created after most of the original Crow’s Nest Harbour owners sold their lots or transferred development rights within the county. Even after all those years, a handful of lots remain, and representatives of the preserve say it’s difficult to reach many of the owners.

Alan Rowsome, executive director of the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, said his organization and the Virginia DCR would eventually like to acquire those leftover parcels that have sat idle and undisturbed for generations. He said it’s an outreach effort that never ends.

"They’re probably at this point ‘de facto managed’ as Crow's Nest,” Rowsome said. "We are actively continuing to reach out, engage with and apprise the holders of those lots that conservation would be an incredible legacy to leave as we're creating this natural preserve."

Tuesday’s acquisition follows a similar move in October, when nearly 60 acres of forest and wetlands were added to Crow’s Nest.

Dubbed the Accokeek Bottomlands, that heavily wooded parcel lies on the west side of Raven Road and runs parallel to the same creek it’s named after. The parcel holds a small pond, a small beachfront area along Accokeek Creek and the site where an old lodging structure stood decades ago.

Prior to that acquisition, the great blue heron nesting site at Crow’s Nest nearly tripled in size with a 113-acre acquisition by the NVCT in May 2019. Grants and donations helped the Annandale-based group secure funds to purchase the wetlands adjacent to the 70-acre Potomac Creek heronry.

As of May 2022, Virginia DCR managed 66 dedicated natural areas totaling 60,289 acres that contain examples of some of the rarest “ecological communities” in the state. The public may visit these areas using access points and routes that do not harm sensitive or protected natural resources.

For additional information on Crow’s Nest, visit nvct.org or dcr.virginia.gov.