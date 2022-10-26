Crow's Nest gains 59 acres in latest land acquisition

Nearly 60 acres of forest and wetlands were officially added to Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve during a Wednesday morning ceremony held at a clearing in the woods in Stafford County.

Travis Voyles, acting secretary of natural history and resources, told the guests while Gov. Glenn Youngkin is working to grow Virginia, conservation plays an important role.

“Conservation efforts in this area of the commonwealth are very critical,” Voyles said. “The continued growth that we see in this area is important, but it’s also important that we balance that with continued conservation efforts and I think this is a perfect example of that.”

Dubbed the Accokeek Bottomlands, the heavily wooded parcel lies on the west side of Raven Road and runs parallel to the same creek it’s named after.

The Bowling family previously owned the land.

“It just appealed to us to keep it intact,” said Karen Bowling–Barth, daughter of the original owner. “To let it stay the way it was, it seemed better to have it where someone else down the line can go and see the naturalness of it.”

Alan Rowsome, executive director of the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, said the Bowling family’s decision to make the parcel available to Crow’s Nest also prevented residential sprawl from popping up close to the southern Stafford wildlife preserve.

“If it weren’t for their generosity and their willingness to work with us to get a deal done, we wouldn’t be here and that property right next to Crow’s Nest would be, potentially, a good number of large home units,” Rowsome said.

Rowsome said portions of the 59-acre acquisition will eventually be incorporated into the preserve’s network of walking trails by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“That continues to be the plan,” Rowsome said. “Some of the trail structure is going to go over the road now and give you some different opportunities, but (DCR) is going to take some time to get it all planned out right.”

Matthew Wells, director of the DCR, said the purpose of his organization is to preserve the best examples of the state’s unique biodiversity.

“Our total preserve system now totals 60,268 acres, which makes it one of the largest and certainly one of the most biodiverse state preserve systems in the United States,” Wells said.

The DCR originally eyed the Bowling parcel in its long-range plans as a way to help maintain the natural view along the Crow’s Nest peninsula corridor. DCR asked the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust to help acquire the land through loans and grants.

“Our involvement in this process was to really make sure that we could acquire this property quickly when the Bowlings were ready to move forward with the real estate transaction,” Rowsome said.

Bowling–Barth said the events leading up to her father’s acquisition of the bottomland property began around 1950, when her father was running a sawmill in the same forest that’s today called Crow’s Nest. He and his family lived with two additional families in a two-story house that once stood on the property. Eight to 10 loggers who worked at the Bowling family sawmill also lived in the house, which didn’t have many modern-day features.

“A census taker came by one day and asked my Dad if he had running water,” Bowling–Barth said. “He said yes, about a mile down that way.”

Bowling–Barth said about 10 years after her father came to Stafford, he purchased the 59 acres that was dedicated Wednesday.

“He logged Crow’s Nest,” Bowling–Barth said. “He spent several years logging that.”

Accokeek Bottomlands boasts the largest tulip poplar within the Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve. It has an impressive base of about 7 feet in diameter.

“The tulip poplar is incredible, and it’s pretty much worth going to see,” Rowsome said. “Over time, I think they’ll be able to interpret the trail to probably go near that tulip poplar and allow people to see it.”

The densely wooded parcel also holds a small man-made pond, a small private beachfront area along Accokeek Creek and the site where another old lodging structure once stood.

Bowling–Barth said her father would drive to Beaverdam on Mondays to bring back workers who remained at that lodge until their return trip home on Fridays. Although that structure was demolished almost 20 years ago, Bowling–Barth said a pile of beer, wine and whiskey bottles still remain nearby.

Opened in 2008, Crow’s Nest features nearly 900 acres of wetlands loaded with countless species of fish and over 2,000 acres of mature coastal plain and hardwood forest. About 60 species of migratory songbirds live in the area that can be enjoyed along 8½ miles of wooded walking trails on land that once played a historic role in early American history.

Wednesdays’ acquisition of Accokeek Bottomlands brings the size of Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve to 3,115 acres. The bottomlands will protect habitat for several populations of rare plants, waterfowl, migratory birds, bald eagles and great blue herons.

Two years ago, the great blue heron nesting site at Crow’s Nest nearly tripled in size with a 113-acre acquisition by the NVCT. Grants and donations helped the Annandale-based group secure funds to purchase the wetlands adjacent to the 70-acre Potomac Creek heronry.

Stafford is another partner in preserving Crow’s Nest. Just over three years ago, the county transferred 123 acres to the DCR to serve as a buffer area for Crow’s Nests’ Potomac Creek heronry.

The Crow’s Nest peninsula still has about 30 small, privately owned parcels that Rowsome said he would eventually like to see incorporated into the preserve. He said those parcels are remnants of the once-anticipated Crow’s Nest Harbour subdivision that was first approved by Stafford supervisors in 1973 but never developed. Since the Crow’s Nest preserve was created, most Crow’s Nest Harbour lot owners transferred their development rights, but some lots remain as holdouts or cannot be transferred for other reasons.

“People live far and wide now and that’s an interesting story trying to find them all, trying to see what their price would be to acquire them,” Rowsome said. “You’ve got second- and third-generation people that have these lots in wills and estates. They don’t even know they exist or now live 2,000 miles away.”

Visit nvct.org or dcr.virginia.gov for more information.