Crucible public hearing set for Tuesday in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County residents will finally get a chance to let the Board of Supervisors know what they think about a proposed military-style training facility in Thornburg.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Massaponax High School.

While residents are allowed to attend the public hearing, comments also can be filed through the county’s website or by placing written comments in the Treasurer’s Office drop box outside the Holbert Building at 9104 Courthouse Road.

Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., which has operated a training facility in southern Stafford County for more than 20 years called Crucible, wants to build a complex on more than 70 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.

The Spotsylvania facility would include an open-air firing range, a road course and buildings for training.

To build the facility, Crucible needs the property rezoned and special-use permit approvals from the county.