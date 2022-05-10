Culpeper Bar Association advises high school seniors on turning 18 at Law Day

A Law Day assembly was held Friday in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School for graduating high school seniors.

A panel of experts informed students of their rights and responsibilities now that they’re 18 and legal adults.

The Culpeper County Bar Association sponsored the hourlong talk, featuring advice, remarks, straight talk and adult scenarios from former Culpeper prosecutor Maggie Leary, now Virginia deputy secretary of public safety, and nearly 50-year practicing attorney John J. “Butch” Davies III, a former state delegate who got his start trying criminal cases in the local courthouse.

Culpeper County Circuit Judge Dale Durrer participated, as well as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell Rabb and private practice attorneys Sam Walker and Amanda Rieman, legal analyst for NBC 29 Charlottesville.

Turning 18 in the U.S. means a person can serve on a jury, vote, join the military, get married, sign a contract and be charged as an adult for crimes, Durrer said.

Teens lodged questions such as the legal consequences for egging someone’s house, getting out of jury duty and how to beat a reckless driving charge for driving too fast in a shopping center parking lot. The experts’ answers varied based on their areas of law.

“This is America so just because someone is charged with a crime doesn’t mean they’re guilty of it. They are presumed innocent,” said Durrer, a former prosecutor who got his start out of law school working for Davies, including as a legislative aide in the House of Delegates.

The judge cited the state code section for recklessly driving in a parking lot so as to endanger life, limb or property.

“Comes down to the state has alleged a crime has occurred, it’s their job to go out and prove it,” Durrer said.

Walker, a defense attorney, who graduated in 1972 from Culpeper High School, added a lot of people get convicted by what they admit.

“So if you keep your mouth quiet, use your right to remain silent, be cooperative, but you don’t have to say anything, don’t admit anything, you’re in a lot better shape when it comes to helping your defense attorney,” he said.

Rabb, a Richmond native who started out in the Fauquier prosecutor’s office before coming to Culpeper six years ago, reminded students about something called liability.

“If you strike somebody in that … parking lot and you’re 18 years old, you could be personally sued,” he said, also mentioning impacts to one’s DMV record and insurance rates. “Lots of more ramifications to consider once you do turn 18.”

Cleary, who also worked as a federal prosecutor before joining Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, offered commonsense advice.

“It’s really important to note though that you shouldn’t be speeding in the …parking lot. Just don’t do it and then you won’t be in trouble,” she said.

There were also serious queries about the importance of jury service, how sentencing is determined, why some of the attorneys got out of criminal law, what they wished they knew then and what to do when pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction.

In determining a sentence for someone convicted of a crime, Durrer said, he relies heavily on the pre-sentence report prepared by officials at the local department of probation and parole. The report provides information on a person’s family, work, education, substance abuse background and criminal history.

That information is then put into a computer program that recommends a sentence, the judge said.

“I am not bound to follow it, but I do about 80 percent of the time,” Durrer said. “Ten percent, I go above it and 10 percent below it, sentence in the range, with a suspended jail sentence so they will comply with conditions.”

Attorney arguments also determine his level of sentencing, the judge added.

Davies, another Culpeper alum who started practicing in 1973, said he got tossed into the courtroom immediately for jury trials, arguing motions and taking on court-appointed criminal cases.

“I represented an individual who killed his father and his sister with a hatchet, represented a person who shot his girlfriend in a room where their children were sitting with them,” he said. “It was very difficult for me to run for public office when you have defended people charged with those kind of offenses. … I learned that if I had any political ambitions, doing this was going to make me unelectable.”

Davies today works in government relations, zoning and estate planning law.

“It’s a real joy, different pace of life. I was working 70–80 hours a week, now I work about 35–40 hours a week at age 74,” he said.

Rieman, a divorce attorney who relocated from California and now has her own firm, said she wished she knew she wanted to practice in Virginia prior to attending law school in Ohio, and learning Ohio laws, different from here.

“I had to take the bar (exam) again because I didn’t pass the first time. Virginia laws were a little archaic because we’re a commonwealth,” she said.

Rieman shared she was an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech the day of the mass shooting on April 16, 2007.

“I was there when the shooting happened and four of my friends died, so I had a little life crisis and decided maybe I don’t want to go to law school,” she said.

Rieman briefly switched majors to hospitality and starting housekeeping in a hotel, working her way up to front desk. Following a stint at Outback, she got back into her legal studies.

Rabb shared about working in the legal field in the country versus the city and how in the country, lawyers are more involved in their communities, finding friends among professional colleagues regardless of area of law.

“Like in Culpeper you end up learning more about your community than you thought you would ever know—including the under belly,” the prosecutor said.

An astute teacher queried the panel, asking, can a motorist get pulled over simply because they have a headlight out?

“And can they search my car because they smell something funky in it?” the teacher asked to scattered laughter in the young crowd.

Judge Durrer jumped in saying the VA motor vehicle code contains many requirements for driving legally. There are also a lot of reasons why police can pull people over, he added, noting the General Assembly has omitted some of those, including for expired tags.

“What they have the right to do when they pull you over is ask for your license, registration, insurance,” Durrer said.

“What they smell, it depends, it used to be if you smelled marijuana that was probable cause to search the car. Now that marijuana is legal, it’s probably not probable cause.”

So long as police do not prolong the traffic stop, average time 10–15 minutes, the judge said, they can run a drug dog around the car and if the drug dog alerts, that’s probable cause to search the car. The teacher asked, without a search warrant? Yes, he said.

Walker interjected, telling students to never consent if a police officer asks to search their vehicle. Do not try and stop them from searching if they do, Durrer added.

“Because then you’re compounding the problem,” the judge said.

“Get a good lawyer, let them deal with the Fourth Amendment issues.”

Added Walker, “Record it.”

Rabb chimed in, “The town police has body cameras, they record everything.”

As for getting out of jury duty, as several students asked, Durrer called it jury service.

“The jury is the last check to be had on governmental overreach. Their integrity is beyond reproach,” he said, noting some prosecutors charge people they shouldn’t charge when there is not ample evidence.

“The citizenry is the last check on that. I understand it’s an inconvenience, you only get $30 a day, but it’s your obligation for living in a free country.”

Two female students ended Law Day asking about the recent leak of a U.S. Supreme Court brief related to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal.

Durrer said he was not allowed to have an opinion on an opinion.

“I am a big believer in institutions and it does bother me when something is leaked that damages an institution,” the local judge said.

“The norms of secrecy were violated, damages the reputation and credibility of an institution. I wish it hadn’t happened.”

A teen asked Cleary what Virginia would do about abortion.

“I don’t know—that’s up to the legislators, not the governor,” she said. “The General Assembly could pass a law that could eventually get to the governor’s desk, he could make a decision, but right now the legislature is not in session, won’t be until next year.

“(They’re) trying to figure out the budget—still up in the air.” The Deputy Secretary of Public Safety encouraged the young woman, “If you have strong feelings about it, you should contact your legislator.”