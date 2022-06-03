Culpeper Battlefields State Park approved by Virginia General Assembly

After five years of efforts, the Culpeper Battlefields State Park is on the verge of being born.

The proposal gained the backing this week of the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates, atop Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s earlier support for the preserve first proposed in 2016.

The General Assembly’s approved budget would create a 1,700-acre state park in Culpeper, focused on the county’s Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields, from land preserved over decades by the American Battlefield Trust. Now, the budget requires only Youngkin’s signature, expected later this month.

“The protection of Culpeper County’s historic battlefields has been among the great success stories of the American Battlefield Trust over the past 35 years, and we celebrate the General Assembly vote unreservedly,” Trust President David Duncan said Thursday. “The creation of a state park from these protected landscapes is the culmination of a tremendous vision shared by the preservation community, local residents and elected officials from across the commonwealth.”

Culpeper’s battlefields illustrate the sweep of the Civil War in Virginia, from Confederate troops’ mobilization in 1861 through the Gettysburg and Wilderness campaigns of 1863 and 1864.

The federal Civil War Sites Advisory Commission, created by Congress, ranked Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station higher in national historical significance and priority for preservation than Virginia’s Sailor’s Creek, High Bridge and Staunton River battlefields. Those three state parks in Southwest Virginia are tied to the war’s final campaigns.

The Culpeper state park idea gained steam in 2016, when the county Board of Supervisors and the Culpeper Town Council endorsed it. A bipartisan coalition of state legislators, national and local preservation groups, and Virginia residents advocated for the proposal.

“As awe-inspiring as these preserved lands are, we came to realize the wherewithal and marketing muscle of the Virginia State Park System was needed to make the battlefields into a genuine heritage tourism destination and economic engine for the community,” said Jim Campi, the trust’s chief policy and communications officer.

Later, state Sen. Emmett Hanger, a budget conferee, aided by Sen. Bryce Reeves and Del. Michael Webert, secured budget language mandating a state-agency study of the park. The effort was reinvigorated this year, when Youngkin supported the park, leading to its inclusion in the state’s two-year budget.

“I am excited to see that the budget conferees included Gov. Youngkin’s proposal to create the Culpeper Battlefields State Park,” Reeves said. “This is an initiative I worked on for many years and convinced the new administration to make a priority. ... This park will be a great resource for the people of Culpeper County and will bring in impactful tourism dollars. I want to thank the great team at the American Battlefield Trust for their consistent efforts to get us across the finish line.”

State Sen. “Chap” Petersen, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee on agriculture, conservation and natural resources, was another strong proponent.

“If you look at how our state parks are spread out, they are very heavy west of the Blue Ridge, running down to Southwest Virginia, and heavy on the Bay side, east of Richmond,” the Fairfax County Democrat told the Culpeper Star–Exponent earlier this year. “But there’s a gap in the corridor from Washington, D.C., down U.S. 29 to Charlottesville—a huge population corridor. ... The bottom line is, this could be a very popular state park within a 45-minute drive of Northern Virginia.”

Culpeper’s location between Manassas National Battlefield Park and Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will boost visitation to the state park, supporters say.

The General Assembly’s compromise budget includes a $3 million appropriation to enable the Battlefield Trust to acquire up to 800 additional acres to enhance the new park. The national nonprofit will donate its 1,700-acre holdings to create the state preserve. Its land is mainly at Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain, but also includes parts of the battlefields at Kelly’s Ford and Rappahannock Station and a Union winter encampment on Hansbrough’s Ridge near Stevensburg.

The state park will be created July 1, 2024, according to the General Assembly’s budget. Many of its sites are now open to the public, stewarded by the American Battlefield Trust, Friends of Cedar Mountain or the Brandy Station Foundation.

“The trust will continue to maintain its former lands for a few years while the state park hires staff and mobilizes to assume management of the properties,” Campi said.

The trust said Culpeper Battlefields State Park would not be so close to reality without the dedication of many elected and appointed officials.The group, which protects sites from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War, expressed its thanks to Youngkin, Reeves, Petersen, Hanger, Webert, Rep. Barry Knight, Del. Robert Bloxom Jr., Del. Alfonso Lopez, Sen. David Marsden, Del. Daniel Marshall and Andrew Wheeler, senior advisor to Gov. Youngkin.

Nestled in the Virginia Piedmont next to the Blue Ridge, Culpeper County is known for its rolling green landscapes, natural beauty and abundant history, the trust noted.

During the Civil War, Culpeper’s setting between the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers made it strategically important to the Union and the Confederacy. Thousands of enslaved people crossed its rivers northward to freedom at the first opportunity. As free men enlisted in the U.S. army, some later returned to fight for their country on the same ground.

Both battles fought in Culpeper affected the progress of the nation’s deadliest conflict.

In the Battle of Cedar Mountain, waged on Aug. 9, 1862, Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson repelled Union forces that marched into Culpeper intent on capturing Gordonsville’s critical rail junction.

The Battle of Brandy Station, fought June 9, 1863, opened Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign, his second invasion of the North. The biggest cavalry engagement in the Western hemisphere, it was the first time Union troopers held their own against the Confederacy.