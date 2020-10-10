Culpeper County endorses “cluster housing” for few parcels around town

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved an ordinance change requested by Fairfax County developers they say will result in affordable housing built closer together on the outskirts of town, with more open space and more amenities targeting empty nesters.
Proponents also claim it will limit sprawl in the county to areas near utilities and highways, like the property owned by the applicants. Culpeper Gateway LLC, of Oakton, has four parcels, zoned Residential-3, near State Route 3 and U.S. 29 eyed for a future “cluster housing” development project.
The measure approved Tuesday night reduces lot sizes and allows for taller townhomes (an increase from 35 to 45-feet) on their property and the few other R-3 properties remaining in the county, all located right around the town of Culpeper.
Perhaps most notably, the local law change also allows the option to cut in half the open space requirement—from 40 to 20 percent—on R-3 land if developers agree to install recreational amenities like gazebos, trails or grilling areas. This locally new concept of “an open space credit” was not previously in place, leaving recent residential developments void of recreational resources, according to county staff.
Now, developers wishing to build closer together and higher up would, in exchange, spend $500 per single family home or $250 per townhome to install other such features as playgrounds, courts or ballfields. For a development with 100 homes, for example, that would be $50,000 in amenities, according to the staff report.
The County Planning Commission voted against the ordinance amendment, stating it was not required to serve the public necessity or convenience the general welfare.
But staff found some value in it, recommending approval.
“The density does not change,” said County Planning Director Sam McLearen. “It allows for a different style of development that may be encouraged,” he said of conceivably less expensive townhomes that can now be built on 1,600-square-feet lots, previously 2,000-square-feet was the requirement.
The ordinance change increases the number of townhouses grouped together—from five to eight, and allows single family houses on R-3 land to be situated on 4,500-square-feet lots, previously 6,000.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, a local broker–owner, supported the concept.
“We definitely need this,” she said, adding she looked it up and, “There are only 24 houses on the market at less than $359,000.”
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase said he started talking about the advantages of cluster housing 40 years ago: “At the time it was a great thing and it’s still a great thing,” he said. Chase said the ordinance change wouldn’t create more houses, but it would create “affordable housing.”
“I think it’s a fine idea and I see nothing wrong with it at all,” Chase said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, a homebuilder, added his support: “Not adding units is always a good thing. I like the ideas for the clustering and the space.” He advised transportation improvements at the Culpeper Gateway project location would need to be addressed during the site plan process.
Culpeper attorney John J. “Butch” Davis III at the recent meeting represented the applicants, Culpeper County Gateway LLC principals David Lesser and Lisa Weaver, who also attended.
“Cluster allows more affordable housing put closer together leaving more open space,” Davis told the board. “The result is a more affordable house—in the $250,000 to $325,000 range.”
Reduced project costs for roads, parking and other infrastructure with this concept allows for housing costs to come down, he said. The town’s water and sewer is close, further lessening costs.
“It’s important that we see that kind of development occur,” Davies said. “It helps to limit sprawl in the county.”
The Culpeper Gateway developers said they had heard from national builders that Culpeper is under-served for homes with first-floor master suites and smaller homes for retirees looking to downsize or those living alone. Weaver said empty nesters and seniors “want less maintenance on yards, but wouldn’t mind having space around them.” Trails are a big deal in this demographic, she said.
Lesser added there is a “demand for ramblers,” a ranch-style house, with first-level masters—an estimated 30 percent of the housing in Culpeper Gateway would be this style. Their application stated clustered housing is more environmentally sensitive as it maximizes open space and recreation while reducing impervious spaces like streets and parking lots.
