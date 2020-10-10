Culpeper County endorses “cluster housing” for few parcels around town

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved an ordinance change requested by Fairfax County developers they say will result in affordable housing built closer together on the outskirts of town, with more open space and more amenities targeting empty nesters.

Proponents also claim it will limit sprawl in the county to areas near utilities and highways, like the property owned by the applicants. Culpeper Gateway LLC, of Oakton, has four parcels, zoned Residential-3, near State Route 3 and U.S. 29 eyed for a future “cluster housing” development project.

The measure approved Tuesday night reduces lot sizes and allows for taller townhomes (an increase from 35 to 45-feet) on their property and the few other R-3 properties remaining in the county, all located right around the town of Culpeper.

Perhaps most notably, the local law change also allows the option to cut in half the open space requirement—from 40 to 20 percent—on R-3 land if developers agree to install recreational amenities like gazebos, trails or grilling areas. This locally new concept of “an open space credit” was not previously in place, leaving recent residential developments void of recreational resources, according to county staff.