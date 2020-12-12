Culpeper couple first to catch COVID-19 recounts difficult days

Kadl said the intense care that Don received helped pave the way to more effective COVID treatment.

“As the first local patient, we didn’t know an exact course of treatment and many times we were faced with the question, ‘Are we even doing the right things?’ ” she said.

“Mr. Hulcher helped us take one step closer to discovering a treatment plan for COVID-19 and getting us that much closer to beating the virus,” she added. “It also proved to us the power of family support and how much this plays into a patient’s recovery.”

Photos of patients who recover are placed on walls of the critical care unit and ICU at the Culpeper and Charlottesville hospitals, said Kadl, including one of Don. On tough days, it’s uplifting to walk down the hall and see all the patients who survived their time in intensive care and went home, she said.

“As he returns to the clinic for his therapy and check-ups, it is a reminder to us all of the journey he endured and his incredible recovery,” Kadl said.

In extraordinary times such as these, it’s important to point out the good whenever possible, Gearing said. He lauded the local medical community that prepared for and treated the first COVID cases in Culpeper, and continues to do so now.

“And just never, never quit,” the builder added. “There are a lot of people out there who might have loved ones laying in the hospital right now and are faced with the decision about pulling the plug because those conversations came up. We had to decide—as long as he fought, we fought.”