Culpeper couple first to catch COVID-19 recounts difficult days

Don and Mary Ellen Hulcher, married nearly 50 years, were the first Culpeper residents to test positive for COVID-19. That was in mid-March, in the same week Virginia’s governor closed schools and businesses amid the worsening global pandemic.
The Culpeper Star–Exponent reported these initial cases on March 21, as a “married couple” residing in the same household. It was moving week for the Hulchers, retired grandparents in their 70s who, after a five-year planning process, were ready to relocate to their new house in the rolling hills of Culpeper County.
But within days of moving from a river home in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Don Hulcher was ill with COVID-19.
“He was getting worse, really, really weak until the point of not even wanting to eat,” Mary Ellen recalled. “When he was coughing, it was almost like he was gagging.”
A high fever and severe congestion plagued her husband.
“That Wednesday night, I woke up and said in the morning I have to call the doctor, he has to go to the hospital. I can kick myself for not doing it sooner,” Mary Ellen said, getting emotional. “I called our doctor; they said call 911, so I did.”
It was the first COVID-19 dispatch in the county. Responding medics kept their distance, following protocols from previous months of training leading up to the first diagnosed case.
“That was the last we saw each other for three months,” Mary Ellen Hulcher said.
Fighting for life
Also sick with COVID-19, though not requiring hospitalization, she found herself alone in their home in a new community, with few local friends.
Don Hulcher was transported to Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He would not return home until June 22, after an intense fight for his life and times when doctors didn’t think he was going to make it.
“They had set up a specialized pathogen ICU—that’s where he was,” Mary Ellen said. “He ended up on a ventilator … until they had to transfer him to [U.Va. Medical Center in] Charlottesville to do a tracheotomy. … They had him semi-comatose and paralyzed while the ventilator was working with him. It’s kind of like this disease was so new that he was probably a guinea pig for them.”
Don interrupted, “Not probably. I was the first.”
He doesn’t recall the early days of being sick.
“If she had waited another day [to call 911], I don’t think I would be sitting here talking to you today,” he said. “I had slept in the new house one night before being taken away in an ambulance.”
The couple agreed to talk about their difficult journey to thank all the medical staff for their professional, compassionate care during some of their darkest days.
“A big shout-out to the medical workers,” Don Hulcher said. Nearly nine months later, he is still in recovery, albeit much stronger than he was earlier. “I’m a survivor,” he said.
The virus attacked his lungs, kidneys and liver.
“The doctors were walking a fine line because they’re trying to get rid of the fluid on his lungs, but the kidneys need the fluid. And then they would do all kinds of blood work and find they had to change something because the liver is coming into play,” Mary Ellen said, noting that multiple doctors from various departments treated her husband.
The Culpeper community should be thankful for the level of hospital care it has available, she added.
“The medical teams that worked on him—from the doctors to the nurses, you name it—are phenomenal,” she said. “That’s the reason for this story, for the community to understand what they have.”
The Hulchers’ sons, Don Jr. and Dave, also aided in their father’s survival by staying as connected to him as they could, and by supporting their mom. In addition, a friend—longtime local real estate agent and homebuilder Jim Gearing of Westco Builders—was always just a phone call away. He made it his mission to help two of Culpeper’s newest residents as they navigated sudden illness.
“I pictured my own parents, my own grandparents, my friends,” Gearing said of his motivation to help.
Nightmare illness
Gearing first met the Hulchers in 2015 while they were living in eastern North Carolina, looking to escape coastal hurricanes andreturn to the area where they had ties. Trust formed between the builder and the couple. Friendship soon followed.
Don was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Alexandria. Mary Ellen grew up on the Jersey Shore, and that’s where the two met through a college friend more than five decades ago.
He is retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and she from Fairfax County Public Schools, where she worked as a middle school teacher’s aide in alternative education. The couple has eight grandchildren.
The move to Culpeper brought them closer to their older son, Don Jr., his wife and four children in Northern Virginia. Their younger son lives in Kansas with his family. The Hulchers were attracted to the Culpeper area for its lower real estate taxes, natural beauty, sense of community and nearby amenities.
“I stopped at the Visitors Center, got a map and just started going up and down every road in the county looking for signs for property for sale and getting a feel for the area,” Don Hulcher said. “We found a lot several miles outside of town, asked Jim to meet us out there. We drove in and we just said, ‘Yup, I think we can do what we want to do here.’ ”
They purchased the 10-acre site in 2016. Work started on a sizeable shop in which Don Hulcher could continue to fulfill his passion for woodworking. Mary Ellen is a painter, quilter and needle worker.
In 2019, Westco Builders started construction on their home. Also in 2019, the Hulchers started making connections with doctors and medical facilities in Culpeper, establishing those relationships before their move. That preparation would be tested right away, and proven.
Move-in week finally arrived. Gearing recalled Don Hulcher commenting that he was not feeling well as crews put finishing touches on the house and furniture started to get carried in. He attributed it to lack of sleep and excitement over the move. The next day, he was feeling worse and his circumstances deteriorated from there.
“Nobody knew much and we didn’t know much,” Mary Ellen said of the positive COVID-19 tests, administered at that time through a University of Virginia clinic in Charlottesville.
She had a dry cough, though her husband’s was phlegmy. Her fever spiked to 102.8, but she was able to handle her symptoms, which also included loss of smell and taste.
“To be honest, my taste buds are not there yet, at all,” Mary Ellen said. “I love to cook and bake. If I have a recipe, I’m always tasting and changing and altering it, but now I have to follow it the way it is.”
Barely surviving
Admitted to the Culpeper hospital, Don’s condition worsened. The medical team was now faced with its first critical case.
Dr. Alexandra Kadl, medical director of the Critical Care Unit at the Culpeper medical center. treated Don.
“As the first local patient treated for COVID-19, there wasn’t much literature or studies on how to properly treat the virus, so we didn’t have a clear path for treatment or prognosis,” Kadl said. “But his family had faith in us and we worked as a team to ensure Mr. Hulcher was supported throughout his journey.”
Diabetes, obesity and age are big risk factors that can cause a patient to be more susceptible to contracting the virus and delay recovery, the doctor said. Asked about these risk factors, Don, 75, said he was overweight when hospitalized, but had no other pre-existing conditions. In surviving the virus, he lost more than 50 pounds.
In the ICU in Culpeper for two months, Don was transferred to Charlottesville in May for the tracheotomy. Shortly after the transfer, he suffered a stroke.
“COVID doesn’t cause the typical stroke,” he said. “I’ll just call it a COVID stroke.”
He recalled being lifted into a wheelchair and taken for physical therapy while at UVA Charlottesville. He could barely stand from the seated position, but he did, and then he did again the next day, twice. Doing more than what was asked of him on the road to recovery has been a mantra since.
“I wanted to get out of bed and get back to living,” he said.
Nurse practitioner Elizabeth Sullivan, of UVA Primary Care Commonwealth Medical Center in Culpeper, helped facilitate testing availability for the Hulchers and stayed involved through the ensuing months.
“Mr. Hulcher suffered many side effects throughout his journey with COVID-19, but he had a will to live and was determined to overcome this virus,” she said.
“At one point, we discussed the idea of comfort management instead of active treatment because we were not convinced that he would survive this,” Sullivan said. “But with the support of his wife and family, he fought through each day, despite his lab results and prognosis.”
Sullivan knew the couple had just moved to Culpeper and didn’t have much local support.
“That’s why I made it my mission to check with Mrs. Hulcher by phone every day during her quarantine to provide any resources and local support while she was home dealing with her own and her husband’s illness from afar,” she said.
Heroic nurses, doctors
Like their mother, sons Don Jr. and Dave were not able to visit their dad during his hospitalization. But the family eventually was able to coordinate twice daily conference calls with Don, oftentimes using a hospital staff member’s cellphone held up to his ear, said Dave Hulcher.
Don Hulcher left his home by ambulance in March without his cellphone and was not able to speak for himself, making him dependent on what was available in the hospital.
“One of the most notable things for me when you look at the nurses and doctors, they are truly heroes,” Dave said. “They are going in there and risking their lives to care for others and risk bringing it back to their own household. To bring in their own cellphones so my mom could FaceTime, so she could see my dad and try to have him hear her voice, that was really touching to me. It just shows you the caring nature that these people offer.”
His parents had just moved into their dream home when they got COVID-19, he said.
“There was so little they knew about it and he was so sick so fast,” Dave said. “My reaction was this is just a tragic story, I hope it doesn’t end like this. You feel so helpless … I am so thankful to Jim Gearing and his wife for the kindness they showed my mom. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
He said Jim and his wife, Shannon, are now like family to his parents. The Gearings jumped in as needed, developing meal plans with Mary Ellen, helping with errands and facilitating communication with the hospital and others.
Don Jr. also brought groceries for his mom and later went with her to the rehab center in Charlottesville, where his dad spent his final weeks before coming home to Culpeper. The family communicated with Don through a window.
Don said the support meant everything to his wife.
“It’s what kept Mary Ellen going when I was … didn’t even know what was what because I was trying to keep myself going,” he said.
Lines of communication
Those were dark days, not being able to communicate with his dad when he was on the ventilator for weeks, Don Jr. said. Conference calls in which he, his brother and mom could all participate, interacting with doctors, happened eventually.
It was important for Don’s sons and wife to speak with him even when he could not talk back.
“We would tell him to be strong and explain how much we loved him, are there for him and that he will get through,” Don Jr. said. “A lot of it was banter and encouraging words so he could hear our voices and get updates on the grandkids.”
Family connection, whether bedside or virtual, is vital to a person’s mental and physical recovery, nurse practitioner Sullivan said.
She recounted the phone being put up to Don’s ear while a respirator was helping him breath.
“His heart rate would improve and his eyes would flicker every time he heard his family speak,” she said. “His will to survive was rooted in the support from his wife and family fighting with him, even if from a distance.”
At UVA Charlottesville, digital tablets are in each patient room to allow patients to communicate, if able, with their care teams. Kadl said she is able to Zoom with nurses to discuss patient progress and provide care guidance while protecting herself and others. Virtual communication between patients and their family is also vital because it helps prevent delirium due to patients being in an unfamiliar place for so long, she said.
“We try very hard to surround the patient with as many familiar faces as we can, but also maintain a safe distance for all involved since critical care and ICU patients are so fragile,” the doctor said.
Maintaining that family connection was an early emphasis for Mary Ellen, who worked to get the Culpeper hospital to accept her husband’s phone for making FaceTime calls. There were many days when her husband was completely out of it, she said.
“The problem was we had to make a decision because there was twice where we may have had to pull the plug,” Mary Ellen said, crying.
After the tracheotomy, she could see Don coming out of it and recognizing things.
“He was so driven. He loved his workshop, his family,” Mary Ellen said.
He wanted to get home to his wife, with whom he will celebrate a golden anniversary in January. Gearing took a photograph of herself standing on the front porch and made sure it was there in the hospital room.
“This was taped up,” Mary Ellen said, holding up the picture. “This is what drove him, the incentive to get back home.”
Home alone on Mother’s Day, she got a phone call from one of his doctors about Don’s first spoken words in months, talking through a hole in his neck: “He said, ‘It’s Mother’s Day. I want to take my wife out to dinner.’”
The couple reunited in person June 22, when Don was discharged from the rehab center. He arranged to surprise her with a single red rose like he used to do when they were first married. His nurses helped facilitate the simple gift.
Still in recovery
Progress toward recovery has been slow but steady. He is still undergoing weekly in-home therapy, but can walk with a cane and is back in his woodshop cutting boards from a wide selection of wood he collected in former world travels. Don is able to drive and even went to one of his grandson’s recent ballgames.“They say, for every month in the hospital, it takes three months to recover. For every day in bed, you need three days of therapy to recover,” he said.
Don credited weekly workouts in a fitness center in his former neighborhood in North Carolina to helping him survive the coronavirus: “Plus the fact that I wanted to get back here. That is a special little lady right there. She is capable of doing just about anything,” he said of Mary Ellen.
Don gets mad when he hears people doubt the seriousness of COVID-19.
“Sit in the chair and I’ll chat with you,” he said. “Over 200,000 people have died.”
Medicare, plus supplemental insurance, will cover most if not all of the hospital bills related to his illness, a tremendous relief for the couple.
“I feel great,” Don said during the interview, laughing when asked how he maintained his sense of humor throughout the ordeal. “If you lose your sense of humor, you might as well go away. We don’t laugh much in this country anymore. We need to get back to that. We need people telling jokes, appropriate jokes. That’s in my DNA.”
New insights
Don is strong-willed, said his son, Don Jr.
He emphasized that people shouldn’t minimize COVID-19 and how significantly it can impact one’s health, even if not resulting in death.
“It’s a global cautionary tale of taking it seriously,” he said.Don Jr. encourages other families going through what his did to keep making those virtual calls.
“How much my dad actually heard I don’t know, but I have to believe subconsciously there was some benefit to that,” he said.
Dave agreed that his dad is mentally strong, which helped pull him through. He laughed in sharing that his dad rarely drank beer, but always had milk with his meals. Reflecting on what he would tell other families sick with COVID, the younger son said, “Don’t let the highs get you too high or the lows get you too low. Just keep the faith.”
Dave Hulcher said he and his wife, Laura, and their kids pray the rosary every single night because they believe it helps. He urged families to be considerate of nurses and doctors working to keep their loves ones safe and alive, and to be understanding when communication lags.
Kadl said the intense care that Don received helped pave the way to more effective COVID treatment.
“As the first local patient, we didn’t know an exact course of treatment and many times we were faced with the question, ‘Are we even doing the right things?’ ” she said.
“Mr. Hulcher helped us take one step closer to discovering a treatment plan for COVID-19 and getting us that much closer to beating the virus,” she added. “It also proved to us the power of family support and how much this plays into a patient’s recovery.”
Photos of patients who recover are placed on walls of the critical care unit and ICU at the Culpeper and Charlottesville hospitals, said Kadl, including one of Don. On tough days, it’s uplifting to walk down the hall and see all the patients who survived their time in intensive care and went home, she said.
“As he returns to the clinic for his therapy and check-ups, it is a reminder to us all of the journey he endured and his incredible recovery,” Kadl said.
In extraordinary times such as these, it’s important to point out the good whenever possible, Gearing said. He lauded the local medical community that prepared for and treated the first COVID cases in Culpeper, and continues to do so now.
“And just never, never quit,” the builder added. “There are a lot of people out there who might have loved ones laying in the hospital right now and are faced with the decision about pulling the plug because those conversations came up. We had to decide—as long as he fought, we fought.”
