Culpeper favorite, country music's Connie Smith, named to National Recording Registry

Not long ago, Grand Ole Opry star Connie Smith graced Culpeper County with a visit to the Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater. She performed there as part of the “Marty Stuart Sessions” concert series launched by her husband, also a country music star.
Now, Smith has been inducted into one of music’s and sound’s greatest distinctions, the library’s National Recording Registry.
Her first single, “Once a Day,” is among the 25 titles named last week by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden for 2020’s prestigious roster.
Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814” joins other history and culture among the latest titles, including Louis Armstrong’s “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” Nas’ “Illmatic,” Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” and Kermit the Frog’s “The Rainbow Connection.”
The recordings selected for the registry bring its number of titles to 575. That’s a small portion of the library’s recorded-sound collection of nearly 3 million items, the largest trove of material safeguarded at its National Audio-Visual Conservation Center on Culpeper’s Mount Pony.
“The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years,” Hayden said Wednesday. “We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public’s input as the Library of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture.”
Every year, Hayden “makes the final cut” of the titles selected for the registry, Steve Leggett, the library’s liaison specialist to the National Recording Preservation Board, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “It’s a very tough decision, because there are so many worthy choices. It’s a balancing act ... and a subjective process. ... Some great stuff has to be left off.”
Public participation in the nominating process keeps increasing year after year, said Leggett, a Culpeper resident who works at the library’s Packard Campus. The National Recording Preservation Board considers a list of 300 titles, winnows them down, and votes on its recommendations to the librarian, he said.
Connie Smith has been called one of country music’s most underrated vocalists. She is much admired by her peers, including Dolly Parton. “There’s really only three real female singers in the world,” Parton once said. “Streisand, Ronstadt and Connie Smith. The rest of us are only pretending.”
“Once a Day” became Smith’s biggest hit; it was the first debut released by a female artist to go to No. 1 on the music charts.
“I never dreamed when I walked into RCA’s Studio B in Nashville on July 16, 1964, to make my first record that a song from that session called ‘Once a Day’ would become a hit,” she said in a statement shared by the library. “In the wake of its success, that recording received many honors and the song has endured. But, for ‘Once a Day’ to be recognized by the Library of Congress and to have it listed in the nation’s National Recording Registry is indeed the ultimate honor. This blesses me, and I am extremely grateful.”
A 2012 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Smith performed in Culpeper in 2017 with Stuart, a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and fellow Opry star. They discussed her musical career and the evolution of female country-music stars through the years, then played together for the theater’s standing-room-only audience.
In 2018, Stuart bought the contents of Culpeper’s historic State Theatre to give them a new home at the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music, the museum and performing arts complex he is developing in his hometown of Philadelphia, Miss. The facility is set to open by December, according to Supertalk.fm.
Culpeper’s Marty Stuart Sessions were sponsored by the Packard Campus and the artist’s Congress of Country Music to celebrate and preserve traditional American music.
In 2016, the library acquired hundreds of hours of Stuart’s audiovisual collection of country music, one of the largest private collections of memorabilia documenting country music history.
He became a familiar face at the Packard Campus, performing several times, including with rock guitarist Roger McGuinn, leader of The Byrds.
From his days as a teen mandolinist and later Johnny Cash’s guitarist, Stuart has always been interested in preserving country music’s heritage, according to the library.
Stuart is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, alongside Hank Williams Jr.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Allison Brophy Champion
contributed to this report.