Culpeper favorite, country music's Connie Smith, named to National Recording Registry

“Once a Day” became Smith’s biggest hit; it was the first debut released by a female artist to go to No. 1 on the music charts.

“I never dreamed when I walked into RCA’s Studio B in Nashville on July 16, 1964, to make my first record that a song from that session called ‘Once a Day’ would become a hit,” she said in a statement shared by the library. “In the wake of its success, that recording received many honors and the song has endured. But, for ‘Once a Day’ to be recognized by the Library of Congress and to have it listed in the nation’s National Recording Registry is indeed the ultimate honor. This blesses me, and I am extremely grateful.”

A 2012 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Smith performed in Culpeper in 2017 with Stuart, a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and fellow Opry star. They discussed her musical career and the evolution of female country-music stars through the years, then played together for the theater’s standing-room-only audience.