Culpeper Town Council Tuesday night voted to file a $4.6 million claim for damages as part of the ongoing class action National Prescription Opiate Litigation in which thousands of localities nationwide have sued now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma for its lead role in the opioid crisis.
At least 430,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000 have been linked to overdoses from opioids, including prescription pills such as OxyContin and Vicodin along with heroin and fentanyl. U.S. attorney generals are among those trying to reach a nationwide settlement.
“The opiate epidemic has had a significant and costly negative impact both nationally and locally,” Town Treasurer Howard Kartel told council, reading from a report. “This epidemic is believed to be a result of inappropriate actions by opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers whose actions have damaged communities throughout the United States, including the town of Culpeper.”
The town’s claim against Purdue Pharma seeks money in already-incurred and future damages and abatement costs for the period spanning 2003 to 2040. The estimates are based on approximate costs for child welfare and adolescent services, drug treatment programs, education and prevention initiatives, healthcare, law enforcement and criminal justice and lost tax revenue.
The town will file as part of a Consolidated Claim being administered by an Ad Hoc Committee formed to represent governmental and other contingent litigation claimants.
Kartel told Culpeper Town Council it’s “hard to suggest” the town would receive the entire $4.6 million and that it could instead receive “pennies on the dollar.” Either way, the town has to be part of the claim to receive any potential relief. Councilman Pranas Rimeikis voted against joining the suit and Councilman Jon Russell was absent.
“What do we have to do with the money if we get it?” asked Mayor Mike Olinger.
Town Manager Chris Hively said any award from the suit would go into the town’s general fund unless the judge presiding in the national case assigns it for specific uses.
“It could be 40 cents, $4,000 or $4 million,” Hively said. “It would be something.”
Councilman Keith Price called it “a huge big action,” saying the litigation launched last year: “(PurduePharma) made OxyContin,” he added of the highly addictive opioid whose danger was downplayed by the company.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey made a motion to move forward with filing a claim on behalf of the town and Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. offered a second.
Since the local onset of COVID-19 in March, focus has shifted from the local opioid epidemic, previously a major concern, especially for Culpeper, which had a higher than average per capita death rate for overdoses.
But Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director, said it continues to be an issue nationwide.
“The consumption of resources to combat COVID-19 has not helped keep a sustained focus on drug overdoses,” he said on Wednesday to the Star-Exponent.
According to the most recent data from the state medical examiner’s office, nine people died of opiate overdoses in Culpeper County last year. Since 2010 in Culpeper, 93 people have died of opiate overdoses, peaking in 2017 with 19 deaths.
In the first two months of 2020 in the five-county area, two died of heroin overdoses, according to the Culpeper Police Department.
Statewide last year, 1,617 people died from fatal overdoses, the most ever in Virginia. Of those, fentanyl contributed to nearly 60 percent of deaths, according to VDH.
A new organization, Groups Recover Together, will be starting drug treatment in August in the Warrenton area, Kartchner said.
The Health Director said reps from the group met with him and Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe in February to discuss area needs.
Groups Recover Together will accept Medicaid and most commercial insurance and have a discounted self-pay program for the uninsured population, Kartchner said: “This is exciting news for the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.