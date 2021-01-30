Culpeper panel votes to change name of Lake Pelham

Daniel reasoned that if town council didn’t name it originally, there should be no issue with Town Council changing it.

Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr., a town native and African American, agrees. He said he has been approached by many townsfolk to lead efforts to recognize local Black contributions, perhaps with naming opportunities.

So at Wednesday’s meeting of the Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee, Reaves made a motion to change the name—and the committee advanced the recommendation.

“I think it is time to change a few things—there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said Thursday. “We can’t find out who named the lake and then now too we are trying to do some naming and recognition for our town Black residents.”

Reaves said it was not fitting for the town lake to be named for a Confederate at this point in time.

“We should try to work for the people—it’s not me—it’s what the people come and ask me,” he said, adding, “I like to help the public.”