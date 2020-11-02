 Skip to main content
Culpeper teen killed in collision with 18-wheeler
Culpeper teen killed in collision with 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old Culpeper County teen was killed when his 2007 Honda Civic collided with a tractor–trailer while crossing a highway in Culpeper, police said.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, Zachary D. Wilbur of Jeffersonton was heading west on State Route 621 about 11:30 a.m. Friday. He stopped at a stop sign, then started across State Route 229 (Rixeyville Road).

The Honda then collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor–trailer driven by a 29-year-old King George County man. Coffey said the impact caused both vehicles to run off the southbound side of the road.

Wilbur, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene as the result of his injuries. The King George driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The larger vehicle, which was carrying 26 tons of roadway salt, overturned during the incident. The southbound lane was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the spill, Coffey said.

Trooper S.K. Burke-Smith is investigating the accident. No charges have been filed.

