Culpeper to create ‘electrical generation’ zone for solar plants

Culpeper County will pursue creation of a zoning classification for utility-scale solar power plants.
And for the time being, its elected officials don’t appear very interested in making special deals with solar developers.
Those were the main takeaways from Tuesday’s special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood suggested initiation of a “electrical generation zone” in which solar developers could apply to build their projects before applying for a conditional-use permit, as is now required.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase asked if the designation would open the county to lawsuits for typically-not-permitted “spot zoning,” which carves out a different zone from a larger parcel. If land is rezoned, Chase added, a conditional-use permit would not be required.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said the county would not be legally liable if it creates a new zoning classification.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said his major concern was the county losing control of where solar projects will be built. “If that is taken away, that could be a travesty,” Bates said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier agreed, saying the county’s current utility-scale solar policy—developed over several years—is too weak. He said tourists don’t visit Culpeper to see solar panels, but for the history.
“They come here—whatever side they were on in the battle, the War Between the States—that’s a big deal,” Frazier said.
He said the Board of Supervisors’ legacy should be that it “did whatever we could to protect this county.”
Supervisors reached a consensus to pursue the new zoning classification.
Earlier in the meeting, Frazier called out the planned developer of an approved Stevensburg-area utility-scale solar plant for not being forthcoming. The supervisor expressed concern about a “blasting area” mentioned as part of the project for creation of stormwater management ponds on site.
“The problem with that project is having disclosure,” Frazier said. “In dealing with the solar companies, you never know what you are going to get. It’s a major issue.”
He asked if the county planned to limit total solar-project acreage to 2,400 acres, as specified in the county’s utility-scale solar policy. Chairman Gary Deal said he was in favor of cap.
But Bates said localities cannot legally limit how many acres they will allow countywide for solar. “That’s restricted free enterprise,” he said.
Bates said the 2,400 acres is an upper-level target. Alexis, the county attorney, agreed.
“You can’t have a cap, but you can talk in terms of a target,” she reiterated of the 2,400-acre figure the supervisors put in place in October.
The board, in considering future applications, can consider not yet meeting that number as a positive factor, Alexis added.
Reaching the footprint, however, could be looked at by the board as a negative factor, she said. “But to say there is a cap and the county will not accept any more applications is incompatible with the law,” Alexis said.
She gave an overview of changes to state law in the past session related to solar, including giving localities, when considering projects, the option to waive a requirement that the project be in substantial accord with the locality’s comprehensive plan.
“That is significant, and I have a concern about that,” Alexis said.
The board quickly reached consensus that it would not waive the comprehensive plan requirement when considering solar projects.
The county attorney also discussed new state legislation that allows solar developers to negotiate “siting agreements” with elected officials prior to the conditional use-permit process. The agreements offer money to localities to “mitigate impacts” of solar projects, Alexis said.
The developer of a pending project, in fact, Maroon Solar, has notified the county of its intent to pursue such an agreement for a proposed solar plant on 1,700 acres near the Rapidan River in southern Culpeper County. Per the proposed siting agreement, the county would receive three annual payments totaling nearly $1 million after the solar project goes lives.
Alexis said she suspects more companies will seek to enact such agreements with local leaders prior to the zoning or permit process.
Underwood said it would be tough for him to start a negotiation if he did not know what he was negotiating.
The board declined to enact a new part of state legislation allowing the county to enter into revenue-sharing agreement with solar companies by which it would receive up to $1,400 for every megawatt generated annually.
Underwood spoke against it, saying it could “lock us in” to a certain amount that could change in the future.
