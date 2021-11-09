Cyber Bytes Foundation to host career fair Nov. 17

The Cyber Bytes Foundation will host a career fair at Quantico Cyber Hub, 1010 Corporate Drive, Suite 103, in North Stafford on Nov. 17 from 1–4 p.m. A networking happy hour will follow.

The event is designed to bring together government contractors, federal agencies and qualified talent. Representatives from more than 20 government agencies and other nearby companies will recruit in the fields of technology, engineering, aerospace, logistics, program management, intelligence, finance, contract management, supply chain and more.