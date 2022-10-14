Dahlgren Downtown brings Navy base activities to the community

Life-size projectiles from military guns and miniature missiles, equipment to dispose of unexploded ordnance and a boat used to retrieve munitions fired on a Navy test range—all were dispatched to Fredericksburg on Friday.

It wasn’t in response to an emergency. Instead, exhibits on display in the courtyard behind the Inn at the Old Silk Mill demonstrated some of the daily activities at the Navy base in Dahlgren.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division held its first Downtown Dahlgren event with hands-on activities designed to give visitors an idea of the research and development that takes place at the King George County base.

Audrey Lipscomb brought her four teenage grandchildren, all homeschoolers, so they could get an idea of jobs available at the base and its use of technology. While Clayton Pinson, 14, said “the rocket was awesome,” his sister, Yasmin, 19, was interested in satellites, details about the power within smart phones—and that so many different size bullets are fired from Navy weapons.

Lipscomb enjoyed watching them check out displays and exhibits, and learned lots herself.

“Everything is power,” she said as she heard about Big Blue, a robot used by Dahlgren’s explosive ordnance disposal team. “You never can get too old for this stuff.”

The NSWCDD scheduled the event as part of its ongoing effort to “bring Dahlgren to the community and to showcase what we do,” said Jennifer Erickson, who works in corporate communications for the base. “This is a good sampling of a lot of what takes place at Dahlgren.”

Exhibits included a blending of old and new. Displays showcasing the history of the Navy base, which was founded 104 years ago Sunday, were set up behind a line of tables filled with interesting artifacts. There were range binoculars bigger than baseball bats, replicas of guns that have been tested at the base and actual projectiles fired from them.

There were examples of 21st century technology, too, including video games that simulated ocean rescues. Luis Valcourt, known to area school systems through STEM classes and competitions, stood near a water-filled tank where participants could test out remote operated vehicles.

When he first started working with the program four years ago, he’d be at a community event where people would ask what in the world was done with the equipment around him. These days, he hears elementary school kids asking their parents for a soldering station for Christmas. A solder gun is one of many tools youngsters learn about, along with electric drills and how to use a toilet bowl gasket to provide a waterproof seal around thrusters that power the vehicle.

Goals of the STEM program are the same as community events like Dahlgren Downtown, said Michael Clark, the NSWCDD’s director of K–12 engagement.

“We have absolutely world-class engineers behind our fences and we’d be doing our community a disservice if we kept them locked behind those fences. We need to get them out into the local communities and share their knowledge,” he said.

Team members consider the students they’re helping as “the next batch of world-class scientists,” he said. “Every classroom we enter, you never know who’s going to be in there and who you’re going to be impacting.”

NSWCDD employees talked with teenagers about internships available for high-school and college students. The program covers the cost of the students’ books and tuition and pays them for their work. Each year, the division hires about 125 interns, and about 85% of them go on to full-time employment, said Susan Tubman, a human resources manager.

Shanna Rose was visiting the area from Louisiana and brought her three children, ages 8 to 14, in hopes they might be interested in one of the career fields represented.

“I think it’s great that they have this,” she said.

Yvette Roman of Spotsylvania County also attended with her five home-schooled children, ages 1 to 12. The older ones operated games that showed them how to maneuver close enough to retrieve a person stranded in the water or build their own boats and fit all the necessary equipment onboard.

“They’ve been very friendly and eager to share their knowledge,” she said about scientists and engineers who chatted with the children. “That’s something we don’t typically have the opportunity to do at home. It’s been enlightening.”