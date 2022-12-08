Dahlgren extends deadline for Innovation Challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has extended to Jan. 30 its deadline for college and university students to submit white papers for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren.

The challenge is to develop algorithms and solve a problem in a way that NSWCDD has not yet explored. The prize purse totals $100,000, which includes $50,000 for first place, $30,000 for second and $20,000 for third to winning schools. Teams of up to five students can compete and schools can have multiple teams.

Up to 25 teams will be selected to compete in Phase 2 at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren campus March 2–4.

For Phase 1, teams must demonstrate the following in five single-spaced pages or less:

Experience in algorithm design, development and application

Benefits of participating in the challenge and how each team member plans to use the experience in future academic and/or career endeavors

The approach toward designing, developing and training AI/ML algorithms for the purpose of enabling automated engagements or actions when encountering various obstacles

Why the team wants to participate in the challenge and how its solution will best meet objectives

More information is available at challenge.gov/?challenge=artificial-intelligence-(ai)-and-machine-learning-(ml)-algorithm-development-challenge.