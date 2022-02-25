Dahlgren Navy base seeks community input on environmental actions

The Navy is seeking input from neighbors of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, people who have worked there as civilians or military members, business owners in King George County and anyone else interested in the base’s environmental cleanup program.

The information is sought, not because there’s been a new spill or incident at the research and development facility. Instead, “the present focus [is] on cleaning up the effects caused by past waste disposal practices,” according to the Navy base’s Environmental Restoration Program website. It details the history and mission of the Navy base at Dahlgren and its ongoing use, handling, storage and disposal of hazardous materials and petroleum products.

Dahlgren was established in 1918 because its location on the Potomac River offered a long over-water range needed for the testing of modern, high-powered munitions. It later became the Navy’s principal proving ground,” responsible for proofing and testing every major gun and all ammunitions supplied to the fleet,” according to a profile on the Military Services Directory.

When the new technology shifted to research and development of weapon systems, Dahlgren made the transition as well and shifted its research to electronic firing and targeting systems, the effects of electromagnetic radiation from radio and radar transmitters, then ballistic missile systems and strategic nuclear weapons on-board submarines.

Some of the practices in the early decades of the base didn’t meet today’s stricter and more comprehensive environmental standards, according to the website on its restoration program. There were accidental spills and leaks; in some contaminated areas, ordnance was buried, chemicals were burned or pesticides were rinsed, according to a 2006 Free Lance–Star story.

Cleanup efforts began after Congress established the federal Superfund program in 1980 to identify and clean up the nation’s most polluted sites. At the time, the Dahlgren Navy base was one of five Superfund sites in the Fredericksburg area.

Initially, there were about 130 different sites identified at Dahlgren that needed attention, but the list was narrowed to 75 sites. Work began in 1992 on those that needed the most urgent attention.

At one place known as Site 37 along upper Machodoc Creek, machine guns were fired over the years to the point the sand embankments around them were permeated with lead. The metal eventually was separated and dumped along the creek.

Officials involved in the restoration program studied Site 37, which took up about a half acre, and determined there wasn’t a risk to human health. But there was an environmental impact because lead can accumulate in marine life and wildlife. The remedy was to cover the affected areas with 2 feet of clean fill dirt to contain the lead.

Restoration plans have involved the military as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The program has cost more than $85 million to date, said Jeron Hayes, public affairs officer at Naval Support Activity South Potomac.

The work has included site investigations, soil removal and restorations, including long-term land-use controls. Each year, the Navy spends between $1 million and $2 million on monitoring efforts, Hayes said, as most of the sites at Dahlgren have been cleaned up and require no further action.

For many years, the base held public meetings to keep the community updated on cleanup effort, but as “cleanup efforts wound down, regular meetings ended about seven years ago and are now held as needed,” Hayes said.

The Community Involvement Plan, which includes the survey, isn’t new, but a revised outreach effort from 2013. The focus includes “additional investigations for emerging contaminants” and including the community, federal and state partners in current and future efforts, Hayes said.

Last summer, Dahlgren put together a plan to assess the impact from any radioactive materials used, handled or stored on the base. A contractor hired to do the study will look at 82 areas where general radioactive materials may be present, according to the plan. The sites vary from an old bombing range to structures where ordnance was burned or buried; landfill and scrap areas; and several places where uranium was used.

Portions of the Mainside and Explosives Experimental Area, an isolated weapons range occupying 1,641 acres, were used to test small-caliber projectiles containing depleted uranium or its alloys, according to the study plan. “The four known sites have been remediated,” the plan states.

Information to be gathered includes interviews with those familiar with the area; maps of surface waters, fisheries, wetlands and other sensitive environments that might be impacted; and a determination of public and private wells within one mile of the base boundary.

More information about the assessment of possible radioactive material is available at navfac.navy.mil/niris/WASHINGTON/DAHLGREN_NSWC/N00178_001405.pdf.

As for the community survey, it takes between 10 and 15 minutes and asks participants to rate the Navy base on matters such as community involvement and commitment to the environment. It will be available through March 20 at tinyurl.com/DahlgrenSurvey. Those who would like to take the survey over the phone can call 540/653-8153.

