Dahlgren plant 'back to where it needs to be'

The Virginia Department of Health reopened a portion of the Upper Machodoc Creek in King George County to shellfish harvesting this week after it was temporarily closed in January because of a leak of untreated sewage from the Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The state’s Division of Shellfish Safety received sampling updates from the Department of Environmental Quality after the Dahlgren plant was found to be out of compliance. As of Monday, the plant had returned to permitted limits, according to the VDH.

Even though the state deemed that part of the creek safe, shellfish harvesting isn’t allowed any time in Machodoc Creek because it’s a National Shellfish Sanitation Area.

“Essentially, Dahlgren is back to where it needs to be,” Chris Miller, acting general manager of the King George County Service Authority said Tuesday.

Several employees of the Service Authority were in the audience for the Board of Directors meeting, and Miller praised their efforts as well as the work of its consultant, Imboden Environmental Services. The group has overseen operations at the Dahlgren wastewater plant since January, when up to 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled into the tributary of the Potomac River.

Miller stressed, as he has since the incident happened, that the county continues to work hand-in-hand with the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. That agency has to be involved whenever a plant is out of compliance, he said.

DEQ and health department officials still want to do a dye test to see where treated wastewater goes when it leaves the plant, Miller said. Residents will be notified through the King George Alert system when the dye test is going to take place they won’t feel compelled to call about “funny colored water,” said Jim Morris, chairman of the Service Authority Board of Directors.

“We’ll let them know the state is involved and this is a normal thing that we’re doing,” he said.

Imboden also is working on rewriting the standard operating procedures for all the county’s plants, starting with Dahlgren, Miller said. He said the SOPs there are “very tight, very stringent” and every time “there is some kind of deviation, we have to report that.”

Rewriting the procedures will make them “more realistic from an operator’s standpoint,” miller said.

In addition, members from the Board of Directors are scheduled to meet with the Board of Supervisors at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to begin discussions about possibly merging the Service Authority into county operations. The joint meeting is a work session about possible options for the water and sewer authority, officials said.

