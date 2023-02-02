Dahlgren security exercise may impact traffic

There may be increased traffic and security around Naval Support Facility Dahlgren — and at other Navy bases and installations nationwide — starting on Monday and lasting for the next two weeks.

The Navy is conducting the annual exercise, Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain, from Feb. 6–17. The event is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel, according to a press release.

Scenarios are devised to test the response to a number of simulated incidents and are not a result of any specific threat. The Navy is taking measures to avoid disruptions to base and station operations, but there may be times when traffic backs up or when nearby residents see more security at the facilities, the news release states.

Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, also will participate. More information about the exercise is available by calling 540/284-0129.

—Cathy Dyson