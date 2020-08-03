Maybe not all King George County roads lead to the Navy base at Dahlgren, but there certainly are a lot of people who take those routes to work.
More than 11,000 of them, in fact.
That’s how many people were employed by Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in fiscal year 2019, according to the base’s 2020 Economic Impact Survey. The annual report doesn’t delve into the traffic backups created on State Route 206 or U.S. 301 by drivers destined for Dahlgren, but it does speak to the salaries and contracts the base generates.
Fiscal year 2019 saw a sharp increase in local contracts for products or technical assistance to support the many scientific and military missions that focus not only on missiles and naval warfare systems, but on all branches of the armed forces. Contracts in fiscal 2019 totaled $775 million, up from $472 million the previous year for the 5,047 contractors associated with the base.
No single project accounted for the major increase, said Andrew Revelos, deputy public affairs officer for Naval Support Activity South Potomac. It “just looks like good, old-fashioned growth,” he said.
Salaries also rose for the 5,795 civilians and 387 military workers who call the base home. Total pay for civilians was $602 million in fiscal 2019, compared to $551 million the year before. Those in uniform received more than $70 million in total pay, up from $65 million the year before.
“The base provides good-paying jobs, demand for housing and consumer products, as well as operational support services from government and non-government businesses,” said Jeffrey Stonehill, who represents the Dahlgren District on the King George Board of Supervisors. “It’s a vital part of the King George economy.”
The Dahlgren base is King George’s largest employer; 1,999 county residents worked there in FY19—more than from any other locality in the region. Another 997 workers commuted from Spotsylvania County, 664 from Stafford County, 530 from Fredericksburg, 322 from Westmoreland County, 289 from Colonial Beach, 151 from Caroline County and 71 from Richmond County.
Even though 527 people crossed the Potomac River bridge from Maryland to work at Dahlgren, the number of people living closer to the base increased slightly, from 30 percent in 2018 to 32.5 percent in 2019. That suggests “personnel are moving closer and commuting less,” the report states.
Nick Minor wished even more of them lived in the same county where they work.
“Just imagine if they all lived here, what King George would look like,” said Minor, director of economic development and tourism for the county. “Imagine what the demographics could look like, the type of businesses we could recruit. The professionals Dahlgren attracts are the jobs of the future—in IT, cybersecurity, the physicists and the engineers. When you keep those guys in the county, they create secondary jobs, the yoga studios and your nice, little coffee shops. Those are the kind of amenities we want to see in King George County.”
The other aspect of Dahlgren that Minor, who worked with the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, hadn’t considered before he took the King George job almost a year ago is the base’s impact on tourism.
King George devotes a portion of its lodging tax to tourism funding, which is used to support businesses, festivals and programs designed to bring more visitors into the county. All the county’s hotels are on U.S. 301, many just outside the base, and the majority of people who fill the rooms and suites visit for extended periods of time.
They’re typically military employees assigned to Dahlgren for eight weeks or more as they train on various systems, Minor said.
“That’s another big thing that sort of feeds this economy,” he said.
