Dahlgren's warfare center brings 40 percent of force back from teleworking

“While I understand you guys are doing great work and making great strides with teleworking, eventually, I do look forward to you guys getting back at full strength,” Bueche said.

Even when the base puts in place its third and final phase of returned workers, some contractors and financial specialists may opt to continue working from home, Plew said.

“We find that to be a good thing,” he said. “We think teleworking is a great option for our community in the future.”

Plew also acknowledged the impact the Navy base has on King George and the community around it. It is King George’s largest employer as about 2,000 of the more than 11,000 civilians and Navy personnel, scientists and engineers, live in the county.

In fiscal 2019, Navy Support Facility Dahlgren saw a sharp increase in local contracts for products or technical assistance to support the many scientific and military missions that focus not only on missiles and naval warfare systems, but responses for all branches of the armed forces. Contracts in 2019 totaled $775 million, up from $472 million the previous year for the 5,047 contractors associated with the base.