Daily COVID-19 cases hit high mark again in Fredericksburg region

Another day, another record for positive COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Tuesday’s update also reported two more deaths in the district, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline. The two new fatalities push the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the district to 145.

The deaths included a black woman in her 80s who resided in Stafford and a white man from Spotsylvania, also in his 80s. Neither person resided at a long-term facility, where most of the district’s COVID-19 victims lived.

The district’s Tuesday update included 347 new cases, eclipsing the previous daily high of 339 on Friday and marking the fifth time daily cases totaled at least 300 since mid-December.

The cumulative total in the district now stands at 16,483 cases. That included 6,887 in Stafford County; 6,256 in Spotsylvania County; 1,370 in Caroline County; 1,310 in Fredericksburg; and 1,007 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region since the pandemic started, there have been 3,520 cases in Culpeper County; 3,143 in Fauquier County; 1,351 in Orange County; and 892 in Westmoreland County.