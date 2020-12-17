Dan's Pharmacy in Stafford providing grocery staples for families in need

Early on in the pandemic, Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Stafford County, provided daily hot meals to the community.

Owner Dan Singh said he would watch people who live in the apartments behind the pharmacy on Garrisonville Road walk over and pick up four or five bags to take home to their families for dinner.

“It was obvious people were having a tough time,” he said.

Ten months later, and with the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Singh hopes the pandemic is drawing to a close, but he knows people are still struggling.

So at the beginning of December, he began leaving out bags of grocery staples for people to take home.

Each bag contains about $10 worth of food—cereal, oatmeal, pasta and sauce and canned vegetables and fruits—to provide breakfast and dinner to a family for several days.

“My daughter [Serena, 17] was the one who kind of came up with the idea of doing something like this,” Singh said. “We all talked about it and we wanted to do something that was easy and something that people could easily grab and not feel bad about doing it.”